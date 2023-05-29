All confirmed fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 so far

Mortal Kombat 1 has been one of the biggest announcements in recent weeks with the title set to officially drop on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The fighter is one of the most anticipated releases this year, and there is a fair bit of curiosity amongst franchise veterans as to what they can expect from the game once it officially goes live.

While many are curious about some of the gameplay mechanics and Fatalities, one of the most popular questions amongst fans is which of the fighters will be making an appearance in the game on launch.

NetherRealm Studios are yet to provide any official list of the characters that will be available on launch. However, the trailer showed some of the most iconic characters who will be playable when the game releases.

Mortal Kombat 1 fighter list: Who are playable in the game?

For now, here is a list of all the fighters who are making their way to the game:

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Liu Kang

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Johnny Cage

These characters have been revealed through the latest announcement trailer along with the game’s FAQ. However, the developers have mentioned that there will be more characters making their way to the game, and more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Who are expected to make their way to Mortal Kombat 1?

While not much has been revealed about the complete launch-day roster, many in the community are speculating that Baraka might be one of the fighters who will be added to the game.

Others speculate that Erron Black is also someone that the developers will choose to include based on the amount of popularity that the character has garnered over the years.

It’s likely that the upcoming Summer Game Fest will be an opportunity for NetherRealm Games to showcase some of the things that they have planned for Mortal Kombat 1. This is likely to include the new combat mechanics as well as an official list of characters that they will be looking to include on launch.

The Summer Game Fest event will air on June 8, 2023, and the community is expecting a lot of amazing reveals and showcases this time around.

