Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to PS4, XB1 and Nintendo Switch?

Developer NetherRealm recently announced a brand new Mortal Kombat title for PC and current-gen consoles. Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of the series, bringing a fresh take on established characters and lore. While there has been much commotion over its large file size and DLC leaks, its platforms have also been scrutinized, especially those besides the target platforms. As expected, the game has been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

But where does this leave last-gen and Nintendo Switch? The answer is not particularly straightforward.

Mortal Kombat 1 is confirmed for Nintendo Switch but will be skipping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The upcoming cutting-edge, gory entry in the iconic fighting game franchise will not be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The official FAQ for Mortal Kombat confirms as much. The main studio behind the series will handle the current gen while the PC version is under QLOC.

The Nintendo Switch version is being made at another company under NetherRealm's supervision. In particular, Shiver Entertainment is responsible for the hybrid console rendition in collaboration with Saber Interactive.

The former also brought Mortal Kombat 11 to the Nintendo Switch on launch day. The latter studio, meanwhile, has been responsible for some of the most technically impressive feats on the Tegra X1-powered handheld. Their efforts include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Snowrunner, and World War Z, meaning this portable console version is in good hands. Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive will deliver another stellar port for the hybrid console.

But why was last-gen skipped? It is obvious that it was not for technical reasons. After all, the game is headed to the Switch, a platform much weaker than the PS4 or XB1 regarding hardware performance. As such, the only conclusion is that publishers have begun to drop last-gen support in favor of modern platforms. This is expected as the two consoles have been on the market for a decade.

Supered1207 @Supered1207 The fact Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t coming to PS4 or Xbox One but IS coming to Switch is really funny to me.



I guess the Switch version of MK11 did better than I thought. The fact Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t coming to PS4 or Xbox One but IS coming to Switch is really funny to me. I guess the Switch version of MK11 did better than I thought. https://t.co/yOQhW56qsF

On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch still has plenty of life in it, not as a specific piece of hardware but as a platform. While the current tech is dated for power-hungry next-gen titles, a solution is likely on the horizon. This would be in the form of the elusive Nintendo Switch successor.

The Japanese gaming giant had previously confirmed that the Switch (or codename NX as it was known back then) is a family of consoles. So we can expect to see new renditions to ensure its relevance in today's highly competitive market.

Therefore it should be reasonable to assume that it will also be geared towards the next-gen Nintendo system whenever it is announced. As such, it is no surprise that Mortal Kombat 1 is not skipping the Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on September 19, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Are you worried about your rig being unable to handle it? Be sure to check out the system requirements for the game before pre-ordering.

Poll : 0 votes