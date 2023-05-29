How to download the free demo for Alone in the Dark reboot?

The upcoming survival-horror title from developer Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark reboot, recently got an extended gameplay trailer alongside the announcement of its free demo. Pieces Interactive's latest release aims to recreate the psychological horror experience of the original title while delivering a unique story.

While the full game is scheduled to arrive in Fall 2023, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive put together a rather lengthy demo called "Alone in the Dark Prologue," which players can download to get a taste of the upcoming survival-horror adventure. As the demo title may suggest, it also acts as a prologue for the final release.

Here's a comprehensive guide on downloading and playing the free demo on all platforms.

How to download and play Alone in the Dark Prologue demo?

The free demo for Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic's Alone in the Dark reboot is available on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). Players can download it on their platform of choice by simply following these steps:

Alone in the Dark @AITDGame



#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto Want to get a short glimpse of the horrors that await you in the full game? The Prologue to Alone in the Dark is now playable for free! See you in Derceto.

For Windows PC (Steam)

Open the Steam PC app

Go to the game's store page on Steam

Scroll down and look for the free "Prologue demo"

Press "Download"

Once the download finishes, launch it using either the desktop icon or the game's library page on Steam

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store on your PS5

Search for Alone in the Dark

Scroll down within the game's store page and look for the free "Prologue demo"

Press "Download"

Once the download finishes, launch the game using the tile on the PS5 dashboard

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your console

Search for Alone in the Dark Prologue demo

Press "Get Free" to start downloading the demo

Once the game is downloaded, you can launch it from the Xbox home page

Alone in the Dark reboot PC system requirements

Since this is a demo, its system requirements are identical to the final game. However, the storage space requirement is subject to change. That being said, here are the official PC system requirements for Alone in the Dark reboot:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5- 8400; AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 8GB; AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K; AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 8GB; AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Alone in the Dark @AITDGame



#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto Join Jodie Comer as Emily Hartwood and David Harbour as Detective Edward Carnby as they explore Derceto in our new, nightmarish reimagination of Alone in the Dark – coming October 25th.

Alone in the Dark reboot is also available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the PC pre-order soon to follow suit. The game will be released on October 2, 2023, for all platforms.

