Will the Alone in the Dark reboot make its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

The Alone in the Dark reboot has been one of the most anticipated launched this year, with the title generating a great deal of hype ever since it was first announced. The reboot opts for a fresh new take on the original story and franchise and will champion new gameplay mechanics while retaining some of its predecessor's core elements.

#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto Join Jodie Comer as Emily Hartwood and David Harbour as Detective Edward Carnby as they explore Derceto in our new, nightmarish reimagination of Alone in the Dark – coming October 25th. Join Jodie Comer as Emily Hartwood and David Harbour as Detective Edward Carnby as they explore Derceto in our new, nightmarish reimagination of Alone in the Dark – coming October 25th.#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto https://t.co/6Y50q7Wk4Q

With the game gearing up for a launch on October 25, 2023, and having been announced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there are many in the community who are curious if it will be coming to last-gen consoles.

Unfortunately, the Alone in the Dark reboot will not be arriving on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will be a current-gen exclusive, and those on the older consoles will not be able to get their hands on the game.

The title will be looking to take advantage of the latest hardware since it features high-quality graphics and textures.

Story and gameplay of Alone in the Dark: What do we know about it so far?

David Harbour @DavidKHarbour When you’re paired with the incomparable Jodie Comer, you’re not really ‘alone in the dark.’ Prepare for some psych horror supreme coming to ps5 real soon. #aloneinthedark When you’re paired with the incomparable Jodie Comer, you’re not really ‘alone in the dark.’ Prepare for some psych horror supreme coming to ps5 real soon. #aloneinthedark https://t.co/ll9P7e2RPc

In Alone in the Dark, players will be able to enjoy a completely new story set in 1920s with a lot of gothic tropes. Edward Carnby will remain the main protagonist, and players will be able to get to control him as well as Emily Hartwood, Jeremy Hartwood’s niece.

There will be gameplay elements that are unique to each character, and it will be quite interesting to see how some of these mechanics play out.

The narrative will kick off in Derceto Manor, which is a mental hospital for the more affluent people in town, and players will be tasked with uncovering the mysteries surrounding Jeremy Hartwood.

#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto Want to get a short glimpse of the horrors that await you in the full game? The Prologue to Alone in the Dark is now playable for free! See you in Derceto. Want to get a short glimpse of the horrors that await you in the full game? The Prologue to Alone in the Dark is now playable for free! See you in Derceto.#AloneInTheDark #ReturnToDerceto https://t.co/8ve1K7MtEs

Gameplay-wise, the Alone in the Dark Reboot will focus on the action from a third-person perspective. While new elements are expected to be added to the title, there are a few aspects from its predecessors that will remain at its core, including the emphasis on puzzle solving, exploration, and searching for clues throughout the map.

The reboot will be releasing on October 25, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

