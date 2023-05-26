Alone in the Dark new gameplay video revealed, featuring David Harbour, horror elements, and more

The highly anticipated revival of renowned survival horror game, Alone in the Dark, is currently in progress, with developers revealing a spotlight video on May 26, 2023, to showcase its main characters and overall experience. The latest video introduces notable Hollywood actors, including David Harbour and Jodie Comer, who portray Detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, respectively.

Viewers got a glimpse into the game's chilling atmosphere, horror elements, and exciting features. As the video unfolds, followers of the survival horror genre discover that Alone in the Dark incorporates exceptional environmental designs and impressive character performances. Coupled with that, the game's setting holds great promise in maintaining a chilling atmosphere filled with horror and intrigue.

Alongside character performances, latest spotlight video of Alone in the Dark features some chilling moments

The spotlight video of Alone in the Dark showcases detective elements, adding an intriguing dimension to the exploration aspect. Additionally, the developer provides insights into presenting a mysterious atmosphere for the specific location. The game strikes a perfect balance between unexpected horrors and well-timed jump scares.

The upcoming Alone in the Dark remake is under development using Unreal Engine 4. Scheduled for release on October 25, 2023, the game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X platforms.

Gameplay elements

The remake incorporates elements such as an over-the-shoulder camera perspective, exploration, and combat, reminiscent of the gameplay found in the Resident Evil remakes.

In addition, players will need to solve puzzles in various parts of the game. Viewers are regaled with the significance of character development and interactions, emphasizing their presence and motives.

David Harbour, featured in the spotlight video, reveals his interest in venturing into the realm of video games, particularly within the horror genre. Furthermore, he provides a glimpse of his character. According to the developers, players will be able to select from two characters, Emily and Edward, resulting in distinct perspectives on the storyline. Notably, the narrative and the reactions of various individuals will differ based on interactions, necessitating players to engage with the game twice.

Players also have the opportunity to experience the prologue version, where they can assume the role of a character named Grace Saunders. It offers a preview of the various gameplay elements featured in this remake.

Poll : 0 votes