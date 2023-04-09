5 common mistakes to avoid while playing Soulslike games

Soulslike games are notorious for their brutal combat and unforgiving systems. While they may turn many off from investing deeper, the deliberate design of the games in the genre has its draw, bringing in a constant stream of new players.

As with all new players, these, too, make mistakes. But considering the nature of Soulslike games, mistakes can be deadly. While some errors can only be navigated with a veteran's experience, many are easily avoidable. Here are a few common mistakes players should avoid going into a Soulslike.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Getting tilted and 4 other common Soulslike mistakes, but they can be avoided

1) Overconfidence

Elden ring's silver ball catches many unaware (via youtube.com/@GamersCathedral)

It's no secret that in a Soulslike, one slip-up can lead to a deadly string of blows from even the weakest enemy. Running in and attacking something without thought is dangerous, especially if the encounter is previously unseen.

In a genre known for mostly cheese-y random attacks like hidden snipers (see also: Bloodborne Blowdart Snipers), an incomplete casing of an area can very often cause death. Getting comfortable is the last thing anyone should do when it's about an oppressive atmosphere.

2) Not exploring

Hidden locations often have some of the most valuable items in the game (via youtube.com/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Soulslike games have some of the most intricately crafted worlds in the entire medium. Since most of them don't do much storytelling through dialog and cutscenes, much of the lore is left to the environment and the history of the world. This approach to the plot means that there's always a secret around every corner.

Whether it's an overpowered piece of gear or a world-changing lore tidbit, checking every nook and cranny is an essential part of the game, even if a 100% completion isn't on the agenda.

3) Mismanaging Resources

Weapon reinforcement was a core part of Dark Souls 1's gameplay loop (via youtube.com/@mr.pancake3979)

Everyone knows that a stray hit from a boss can wipe out half a health bar in the blink of an eye. Luckily, most bosses are slow enough that there's downtime to heal. Unluckily, healing items are limited. Even in games with free recharges at every bonfire-esque spot, it's limited until it reaches another bonfire-esque spot.

However, heals are the only items that require management. In games like Bloodborne, bullets are an invaluable resource that can shift the odds in moments when it all looks lost. Some games even have weapon durability and repair systems, where not staying on top of the game can lead to terrible outcomes at crucial moments.

4) Not pre-planning a build

Build planning starts with the character creator in many games. (via youtube.com/@Seleiful)

Customization is a main selling point of Soulslike games. Besides appearances, flexibility in gameplay styles is a major draw in these types of games. Magic, bait and punish, and tanking, to name a few. With a slew of stat options to invest in (at least 5 - the original Dark Souls has 9!), level-up points will be spread thin if anyone tries to attempt a generalist split. Most veterans would advise against that, however.

As with all RPGs, min-maxing is the name of the game. Investing heavily into one type of build and planning a playthrough around that style is usually the most effective way to play, so prepare. There are some games where reallocation is a feature, but better safe than sorry.

5) Getting tilted

Unless clout is an attraction, getting tilted isn't good for much (via YouTube search)

Soulslikes are methodical to a fault. Every move must be calculated, and every step must be thought out. The worst thing anyone can do is not think about the game. As such, hating the game is a terrible idea unless there's a secret technique to thinking while enraged. It's a shame that the genre's most well-known trait is making players mad.

Even when knocked out by the same move that was telegraphed from a mile away, even when the dodge roll's invincibility is one frame too few, even when a pixel of health would've survived that attack - what more is there to do than rethink, reapproach and "get good"?

