Lies of P trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Set to release on September 19, 2023, Lies of P is generating significant excitement among gamers due to its Souls-like gameplay reminiscent of Bloodborne. The game promises a unique horror take on the classic Pinocchio story, coupled with intriguing gameplay mechanics like the Lie system. In this game, your choices and actions shape the outcome of the story.

Depending on your decisions, you can unlock various achievements and endings, making each playthrough a unique experience. As a Souls-like game, Lies of P is expected to deliver a high level of difficulty, complete with challenging boss battles and hidden secrets waiting to be uncovered. This makes achieving completion a difficult task.

That said, let's look at all known trophies and achievements in the game.

Lies of P guide: All trophies and achievements and how to unlock them

There are 42 Lies of P achievements for Xbox and PC players (Image via Microsoft)

When playing Lies of P on PlayStation, there are four types of rewards you can earn for completing various in-game challenges: bronze, silver, gold, and platinum trophies. Meanwhile, on Xbox and PC, they are all equal achievements.

In total, Lies of P features 43 achievements and trophies, with a breakdown of 26 bronze trophies, 13 silver trophies, three gold trophies, and a prestigious platinum trophy to aim for. This includes one trophy exclusively for PlayStation gamers.

Listed below are the achievements we know so far, along with details on how to unlock them:

Lies of P: Obtain all trophies.

Obtain all trophies.
Real boy: They all lived happily ever after: Reach the ending.

Free from the puppet string: Reach the ending.

Rise of P: Reach the ending.

The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet

Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.

Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.

Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.

Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.

Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.

Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

Stargazer's Guide: Repair a Stargazer.

Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.

The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy's weapon with a perfect guard.

Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.

Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.

Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

King's Flame: Kill King's Flame, Fuoco.

Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.

Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.

The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.

The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.

The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

That wraps up our Lies of P achievement guide. For more details about the game, check our preview.