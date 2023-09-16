All Lies of P voice actors

Lies of P is set to be released on September 19, 2023. Thanks to the success of its demo, it is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. There were more than one million downloads of the trial, which dominated the PC and console charts for over a week. Among other factors, the characters' voice actors have played a vital role in the success of the game.

This article lists every known Lies of P voice actor as of September 2023.

Every Lies of P voice actor revealed so far

Only seven voice actors have been revealed for Lies of P. They are listed below:

Gepetto

Voice actor

Anthony Howell

Featured games

Samuels - Alien: Isolation

Cyril - Final Fantasy XVI

Elias - Diablo IV

Grafted Scion, Margit, Margott - Elden Ring

Puppeteer, Yurt the Silent Chief - Demon's Souls

Jonathan Reid - Vampyr

Captain Grimm - Sea of Thieves

Featured movies and shows

Palmer - Luther

Lucas - Ransom

Antonia

Voice actress

Annette Badland

Featured games

Additional voices - Diablo IV

Featured movies and shows

Dr. Margaret Heagarty - The Crown

Mae Green - Ted Lasso

Fleur Perkins - Midsommer Murders

Nanny Bingo - Big Boys

Venigni

Voice actor

Shai Matheson

Featured games

L'ubor - Final Fantasy VXI

Cammuravi - Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Omnis - Vampire: The Masquerade (Bloodhunt)

Additional voices - Horizon Forbidden West

Teddy, Tom - Cyberpunk 2077

Nomad Replicated - Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Featured movies and shows

Dollop - Jessy and Nessy

Paulo - Brassic

Battle Maniac

Voice actor

Gregg Lowe

Featured games

Vergil - Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Alwin, Bertham - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Thomas Rempart, Zero Day - Watch Dogs: Legion

Abas, Den - Horizon Zero Dawn

Brinley Elsworth - Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Featured movies and shows

Bobby - Jett

Ink - X-Men: Days of the Future Past

Eugenie

Voice actress

Sofia Jin

Featured movies and shows

Eva - Otter Dynasty

Sophia

Voice actress

Allegra Marland

Featured games

Millicent - Elden Ring

Featured movies and shows

Carolyn Pride - The Crown

Charlotte Bayley - Father Brown

Pearl Walker - McDonald & Dodds

Fan - Goodbye Christopher Robin

Simon Manus

Voice actor

Matt Rippy

Featured games

Voice - Headhunter: Redemption

Voice - The Assembly

Featured movies and shows

Henry Gordon - Black Beauty

US Intelligence Officer - The Crown

USS Flynn Captain - American Assassin

Mate - The Dark Knight

US Anchorman - Eddie the Eagle

This concludes the list of voice actors representing characters in Lies of P.