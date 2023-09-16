Esports & Gaming

All Lies of P voice actors

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 16, 2023 06:19 GMT
Voice actors of Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)
Lies of P is set to be released on September 19, 2023. Thanks to the success of its demo, it is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. There were more than one million downloads of the trial, which dominated the PC and console charts for over a week. Among other factors, the characters' voice actors have played a vital role in the success of the game.

This article lists every known Lies of P voice actor as of September 2023.

Every Lies of P voice actor revealed so far

Only seven voice actors have been revealed for Lies of P. They are listed below:

Gepetto

Gepetto (Image via Neowiz Games)
Voice actor

  • Anthony Howell

Featured games

  • Samuels - Alien: Isolation
  • Cyril - Final Fantasy XVI
  • Elias - Diablo IV
  • Grafted Scion, Margit, Margott - Elden Ring
  • Puppeteer, Yurt the Silent Chief - Demon's Souls
  • Jonathan Reid - Vampyr
  • Captain Grimm - Sea of Thieves

Featured movies and shows

  • Palmer - Luther
  • Lucas - Ransom

Antonia

Antonia (Image via Neowiz Games)
Voice actress

  • Annette Badland

Featured games

  • Additional voices - Diablo IV

Featured movies and shows

  • Dr. Margaret Heagarty - The Crown
  • Mae Green - Ted Lasso
  • Fleur Perkins - Midsommer Murders
  • Nanny Bingo - Big Boys

Venigni

Venigni (Image via Neowiz Games)
Voice actor

  • Shai Matheson

Featured games

  • L'ubor - Final Fantasy VXI
  • Cammuravi - Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Omnis - Vampire: The Masquerade (Bloodhunt)
  • Additional voices - Horizon Forbidden West
  • Teddy, Tom - Cyberpunk 2077
  • Nomad Replicated - Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Featured movies and shows

  • Dollop - Jessy and Nessy
  • Paulo - Brassic

Battle Maniac

Voice actor

  • Gregg Lowe

Featured games

  • Vergil - Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat
  • Alwin, Bertham - Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Thomas Rempart, Zero Day - Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Abas, Den - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Brinley Elsworth - Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Featured movies and shows

  • Bobby - Jett
  • Ink - X-Men: Days of the Future Past

Eugenie

Eugenie (Image via Neowiz Games)
Voice actress

  • Sofia Jin

Featured movies and shows

  • Eva - Otter Dynasty

Sophia

Voice actress

  • Allegra Marland

Featured games

  • Millicent - Elden Ring

Featured movies and shows

  • Carolyn Pride - The Crown
  • Charlotte Bayley - Father Brown
  • Pearl Walker - McDonald & Dodds
  • Fan - Goodbye Christopher Robin

Simon Manus

Simon Manus (Image via Neowiz Games)
Voice actor

  • Matt Rippy

Featured games

  • Voice - Headhunter: Redemption
  • Voice - The Assembly

Featured movies and shows

  • Henry Gordon - Black Beauty
  • US Intelligence Officer - The Crown
  • USS Flynn Captain - American Assassin
  • Mate - The Dark Knight
  • US Anchorman - Eddie the Eagle

This concludes the list of voice actors representing characters in Lies of P.

