All Lies of P voice actors

Lies of P is set to be released on September 19, 2023. Thanks to the success of its demo, it is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. There were more than one million downloads of the trial, which dominated the PC and console charts for over a week. Among other factors, the characters' voice actors have played a vital role in the success of the game.
This article lists every known Lies of P voice actor as of September 2023.
Every Lies of P voice actor revealed so far
Only seven voice actors have been revealed for Lies of P. They are listed below:
Gepetto
Voice actor
- Anthony Howell
Featured games
- Samuels - Alien: Isolation
- Cyril - Final Fantasy XVI
- Elias - Diablo IV
- Grafted Scion, Margit, Margott - Elden Ring
- Puppeteer, Yurt the Silent Chief - Demon's Souls
- Jonathan Reid - Vampyr
- Captain Grimm - Sea of Thieves
Featured movies and shows
- Palmer - Luther
- Lucas - Ransom
Antonia
Voice actress
- Annette Badland
Featured games
- Additional voices - Diablo IV
Featured movies and shows
- Dr. Margaret Heagarty - The Crown
- Mae Green - Ted Lasso
- Fleur Perkins - Midsommer Murders
- Nanny Bingo - Big Boys
Venigni
Voice actor
- Shai Matheson
Featured games
- L'ubor - Final Fantasy VXI
- Cammuravi - Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Omnis - Vampire: The Masquerade (Bloodhunt)
- Additional voices - Horizon Forbidden West
- Teddy, Tom - Cyberpunk 2077
- Nomad Replicated - Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Featured movies and shows
- Dollop - Jessy and Nessy
- Paulo - Brassic
Battle Maniac
Voice actor
- Gregg Lowe
Featured games
- Vergil - Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat
- Alwin, Bertham - Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Thomas Rempart, Zero Day - Watch Dogs: Legion
- Abas, Den - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Brinley Elsworth - Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Featured movies and shows
- Bobby - Jett
- Ink - X-Men: Days of the Future Past
Eugenie
Voice actress
- Sofia Jin
Featured movies and shows
- Eva - Otter Dynasty
Sophia
Voice actress
- Allegra Marland
Featured games
- Millicent - Elden Ring
Featured movies and shows
- Carolyn Pride - The Crown
- Charlotte Bayley - Father Brown
- Pearl Walker - McDonald & Dodds
- Fan - Goodbye Christopher Robin
Simon Manus
Voice actor
- Matt Rippy
Featured games
- Voice - Headhunter: Redemption
- Voice - The Assembly
Featured movies and shows
- Henry Gordon - Black Beauty
- US Intelligence Officer - The Crown
- USS Flynn Captain - American Assassin
- Mate - The Dark Knight
- US Anchorman - Eddie the Eagle
This concludes the list of voice actors representing characters in Lies of P.