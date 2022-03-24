Bandai Namco announces Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise crossover: All you need to know

Bandai Namco has announced yet another crossover event with two of their own IPs. Namely Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise, both of which are recent RPGs. The crossover brings cosmetics and items from one game to another and vice versa.

Bandai Namco's recent collaborations might hint at more to come in the future

For starters, Tales of Arise-themed items come to Scarlet Nexus. They include Aleph's Blazing Blade weapon for Yuito in the sci-fi, kinesis-driven action game. Players can also equip Aleph's Iron Mask on their Scarlet Nexus part members as an accessory.

Then there are the Scarlet Nexus items in Tales of Arise. These include Yuito's Myoho Muramasa weapon for Aleph to use in last year's fantasy action RPG. The Baki-chan cosmetic can be equipped on characters' heads to humorous effect.

The Scarlet Nexus items will be free for Tales of Arise players, but it is unclear if the Tales items will be free in Scarlet Nexus. The Japanese publisher aims to share further news shortly. This isn't the first time the publisher has hosted such a crossover event.

Scarlet Nexus launched in 2021 and featured members of the OSF (Other Suppression Force), a team of humans with technology granting them extrasensory powers.

Players control protagonists Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, who, alongside the OSF, are engaged in a war against monsters known as the Others.

They explore dungeons and areas collecting resources and fighting otherworldly enemies in hack and slash combat. They must also utilize the unique power of other available OSF members in the party to boost their resilience and abilities and their partners'.

Tales of Arise also launched in 2021. The latest entry in Bandai's long-running Tales franchise sees players thrust into the tension between the worlds of Dahna and Rena. The technologically superior Rena has enslaved the people of Dahna, so two unlikely people from each kingdom band together to end the injustice - Shionne and Aleph.

It's a serious narrative delving into topics like colonization and slavery. This is also an action RPG where players utilize magic and melee against dire threats. Pair up with party members to deliver flashy and devastating combos utilizing powerful abilities called Artes.

Both Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise are available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S. Players can download the game from the respective game stores.

