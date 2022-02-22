Tales of Arise x Atelier Sophie 2 crossover content announced for the RPG franchises' 25th anniversary

Two RPGs from beloved franchises are getting a small update to commemorate their respective 25th anniversaries. More specifically, Bandai Namco's Tales of Arise and Koeri Tecmo's Atelier.

Following this, the latest entries in each series will be getting cosmetic content from the other franchise. This comes as an exclusive report by IGN.

What's included in the RPG crossover?

Atelier Sophie 2 (L) and Tales of Arise (R) both to get crossover content in the future (Images via IGN/Koei Tecmo/Bandai Namco)

Tales of Arise is getting Sophie's Flower Hair Clip - a hair accessory that can be equipped to a playable character of choice. It belongs to the titular Sophie from the Atelier Sophie games and is just one of several items in the pack; others have not yet been mentioned.

Meanwhile, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is getting Tales of Arise protagonist Alphen’s Iron Mask. This is part of the Tales of Arise Collaboration Accessories set.

Both DLCs seem to be cosmetic in nature. No release date has been announced for these packs and there has been no word on pricing either, but considering they are meant to celebrate their respective anniversaries, they will likely be free updates.

What is each game about?

Tales of Arise @TalesofSeries



is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Discover a mesmerizing world and see what the critics are raving about!

talesofarise.com Challenge your fate. End 300 years of tyranny. #TalesofArise is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Discover a mesmerizing world and see what the critics are raving about! Challenge your fate. End 300 years of tyranny.#TalesofArise is now available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Discover a mesmerizing world and see what the critics are raving about!➡ talesofarise.com https://t.co/tDlKIlzb1I

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in Bandai Namco's Tales series. It was released in September 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, XB1 and XSX|S. The game is an action-RPG following Alphen and Shionne.

After the advanced civilization of Rena invades the world of Dahna and enslaves its people, the duo set out to take down the tyrannical Renan rule. The game was widely praised at launch and even won the Best RPG award at The Game Awards 2021.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream features the alchemist Sophie who stumbles into the town of Royale, set in a dream world. She must befriend new characters and track down her friend Plachta. The turn and alchemy-based game is set to be released later this month on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

