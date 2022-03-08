5 RPG games to play while you wait for Strange of Paradise: FF Origin

Among the various role-playing games (RPG) that are set to release this year, Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is one of the most anticipated.

While the original release date for Strange of Paradise: FF Origin was announced to be March 15, the developers saw fit to push back the RPG's release to March 18.

The genre has seen a number of game releases, though the Final Fantasy series remains one of the best. However, while fans of the genre wait for the latest game to be released, they can keep themselves busy with many other RPG games from various other developers.

Here are five such games that can absolutely keep the players hooked while they wait for Strange of Paradise: FF Origin.

Top five RPG games to play while waiting for Strange of Paradise: FF Origin

Since there are a plethora of games hailing from the genre, one might get confused about which game to choose from as a starter. While there exist linear types of games within this genre for new players, there are also many complex ones that can rather get newbies confused in the beginning.

The list below shows five such games that are best suited for both newbies and older veterans of this genre that can deliver the desired standard of immersiveness and intensity it should come with.

1) Elex II

Developer(s): Piranha Bytes

Publisher(s): THQ Nordic

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

Elex II comes most recently in the line of post-apocalyptic RPG world-building with a linear storyline. As far as immersiveness goes, the different aspects and customisability in one’s character design offer a range of possible outcomes.

Elex II offers a new dimension to the post-appocalyptic world design (Image via THQ Nordic)

2) Lost Ark

Developer(s): Smilegate, Tripod Studio, Smilegate Entertainment, Inc., Smilegate RPG

Publisher(s): Smilegate, Amazon Game Studios, My.com

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows

Image via Smilegate

This 2.5D fantasy massively multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG) has served as one of the best stepping stones in recent times for both new and old players. Not only does it deal with character leveling perfectly, but it also has some of the best end-game content to keep players engaged after hitting a certain threshold.

3) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Developer(s): Monolith Productions, IUGO

Publisher(s): Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Microsoft Windows

Image via Monolith Productions

Based upon the magnificent story-writing of J.R.R. Tolkine’s The Lord of The Rings books, Middle-earth: Shadow of War brings forth a detailed non-linear DnD-styled experience. The game suits the likes of both newbies and veterans, as well as the admirers of the author’s work of art.

4) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Developer(s): Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher(s): SEGA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows and many more

Image via SEGA

The latest RPG storyline in the long-running Yakuza franchise brings forth a hand-on role-playing experience for fans of the genre. While almost all Yakuza games are connected in some ways, they still remain unique due to the versatile fighting and story-telling mechanics of the game.

5) Scarlet Nexus

Developer(s): BANDAI NAMCO Studios, Tose

Publisher(s): BANDAI NAMCO, Namco Bandai Games America Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows

Image via Bandai Namco

This action role-playing game from BANDAI NAMCO brings a new flavor to the dystopian mecha-future as the players are given the choice of controlling one of the two members of the “Other Suppression Force (OSF).”

The players’ main goal in this game is to hold down the fort at a location named New Himura to stave off enemies through streamlined storytelling and flashy action sequences throughout the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

