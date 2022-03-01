Elex II: What is Destruction?

While playing Elex II, players often face an unknown trait while making decisions in the game called Destruction.

Similar to Elex II, various other RPG game developers in the past have been seen using terminologies such as this in different games that have not been defined in the game directly. Still, they seem to impact the outcomes of future events.

For example, in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, after several times players die in-game, Rot is administered into the game that affects various factors in the game, and to get rid of this effect, the players need to undergo a specific process to lift it.

Much like that, in Elex II, while progressing the story, the player must make confident choices and actions depending on which Destruction gets affected. Here is all one needs to know about Destruction in the game.

What Destruction stands for in Elex II

In this game, the player's choices are measured on the Destruction scale. The increase or decrease in Destruction measures the character traits of Jax in-game. Destruction stands for how much of an explosive impact Jax or the player leaves on other NPCs or the game's story itself.

While killing NPCs for no reason or provocation increases Jax’s notoriety, so does his Destruction meter. This, in return, raises Jax's reputation as a more non-negotiable person who might end up becoming aggressive more often than ever. One can increase Destruction in Elex II by choosing some dialog choices that are insensitive or uncaring towards other characters.

On the other hand, decreasing Destruction comes through random acts of kindness. For instance, giving away consumables to random NPCs throughout the game or choosing compassionate or empathetic dialog choices.

While the Hot or Cold one in Elex is quite similar to Destruction, the system that dictates Destruction stands out from it based on only one thing. While the first thing can be fixed by consuming Elexit, the latter depends on the player's choices and nothing else.

Destruction comes off as the measuring scale for the players and Jax's moral compass that dictates how Jax is as a person in that particular playthrough. While having a Destruction level allows for more extensive avenues of utter violence and mayhem, lowering it will cause NPCs to leave a positive mark during random encounters and in the storyline.

