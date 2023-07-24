NieR: Automata anime confirms second cour with a trailer

Based on the 2017 RPG of the same name, the NieR: Automata anime had made a positive impact when the first batch of episodes was released in early 2023. Now, the second cour is coming out, which was announced through the release of a new trailer that was released on July 23, 2023. Since then, there has been much hype for what has been a well-done adaptation of one of the most popular RPGs in recent times.

The proxy war of humanity against the aliens for the takeover of Earth is going to continue, and the YoRHa forces, the android created by humanity to wage this war, are going to continue on the frontlines. After the second cour ends, there has been no further information about when exactly the second season of NieR is going to come out in 2024.

The NieR: Automata second cour has been announced, but there has been no updates on the release dates

After receiving a positive reception for the first part of season 1, the second cour of NieR: Automata was announced. The same has been confirmed through the recent trailer that was released on Sunday, but no final release dates or schedule for the episodes were revealed.

The trailer focuses on several characters of the series while showing many of the consequences of the war that has been waged and the YoRHa forces participating in the conflict. While the trailer doesn't reveal much away regarding the final four episodes, it does serve to elevate the hype.

A second season has already been confirmed, but there is no information regarding the release date of that project. There is also no confirmation on whether the studio, A-1 Pictures, is going to animate the second season, and the same goes for the rest of the working staff.

More about the series

The second cour of the first season of NieR: Automata is out now (Image via A-1 Pictures).

As mentioned earlier, NieR: Automata is based on a 2017 RPG that became very popular. The series is set in the year 11945, with humans fighting against aliens in a proxy war to determine who gets the planet. It is a long and complicated war with a lot of casualties, which resulted in the series' massive appeal.

The official synopsis of NieR: Automata season 1, as per Crunchyroll, reads:

"The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa."

It continues:

"Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena...This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Another appealing factors of the anime include the high-quality animation by A-1 Pictures, its solid pacing, and characters such as 2B, whose design has already become iconic in the anime community. Moreover, each episode offers alternative endings. Considering that the anime has confirmed a second season, here is hoping that it raises the quality of the product even more.

