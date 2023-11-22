5 great games under $10 to buy in the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

The Steam Autumn Sale has finally arrived, and gamers are ecstatic to pick up their favorite titles at a discounted rate. This sale has been one of the most prominent ones for a long time, coinciding with Black Friday and the Thanksgiving season. With many prominent AAA and indie titles going for a heavily discounted price, gamers can bolster their Steam library during this period.

The Steam Store has brilliant titles, which are currently available during the sale at competitive prices, making it the best time to purchase and play your favorite games. What makes this sale further incredible is that there are certain titles priced less than $10, making it an absolute steal.

On that note, this article will list five great games in the Steam Autumn Sale under $10 for you to enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Hollow Knight to Devil May Cry 5, here are some amazing games under $10 to buy during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Hollow Knight (50% off at $7.49)

This first entry comes from developer Team Cherry and has achieved a cult-classic status among gamers. Hollow Knight is a Souls-like-Metroidvania that is arguably one of the best in its genre and has come to define the true meaning of what a Souls-like game should be.

While technically considered a Metroidvania foremost, Hollow Knight has an incredibly challenging learning curve that mimics the Souls games, with gameplay being 'easy to learn but hard to master'. The highly anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, is slated to release sometime next year.

Hollow Knight in the Steam Autumn Sale sits at 50% off at a very low price point of $7.49. The game was praised at release for providing an excellent experience for under $20, and with the Steam Autumn Sale, this is an amazing deal for gamers who want to get on the Hollow Knight bandwagon.

Buy it here.

2) Cities: Skylines (70% off at $8.99)

The next entry on the list is one of the best city-builder/management games. Cities: Skylines was developed by Colossal Order and has a simple yet satisfying gameplay loop, building and managing a bustling metropolis from the ground up.

The attention to detail in Cities: Skylines is near perfect, as players can watch their city come to life with gameplay mechanics that include traffic management, housing and commercial districts, and industries.

Cities: Skylines is currently available at a 70% discount during the Steam Autumn Sale. The game has incredible community and developer support with countless mods that elevate the gameplay experience and add a ton of replayability.

Players can add these mods directly from the Steam Community Hub and, with constant community support, invest hundreds of hours into this amazing city-builder. An amazing deal to get during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Buy it here.

3) Subnautica (67% off at $9.89)

From developer Unknown Worlds comes a title that has made thalassophobia a game genre. Subnautica was released in 2014 and has become one of the go-to games for survival horror fans looking to explore the vast, deep oceans.

It is one of those special games that has cemented itself as one of the finest. With a mysterious plot and an almost never-ending open world, Subnautica is a great game for players looking to get into the survival genre.

Subnautica is currently on sale and is priced at $9.89, which makes it a steal. The game also has a sequel that improves on many of the mechanics of the original, but for players just getting into the series, the original Subnautica is one to get.

Get it here.

4) Inscryption (50% off at $9.99)

This next entry on the list comes from a relatively small video game developer, Daniel Mullins, and takes deck-building gameplay while adding its own spooky twist to it. Inscryption was released in 2020 and was incredibly well-received by critics and gamers alike for its unique presentation and mysterious plot.

The game's runtime is about eight to ten hours, but it has great potential for replayability with the recently added Kaycee's Mod that adds an endless mode for the deck-building game.

Sitting currently at 50% off, Inscryption is a great game to pick up during the Steam Autumn Sale. For fans looking for a casual yet intriguing deck-builder, look no further than Inscryption.

Buy it here.

5) Devil May Cry 5 (67% off at $9.89)

After Ninja Theory's near-disaster take on a new Devil May Cry game, Capcom returns with a bang with Devil May Cry 5, which has been well-received by both fans and critics. The hack-and-slash game is a perfect evolution of a franchise that spans two decades and brings a ton of new mechanics and fan-favorite characters that feel fleshed out and fun to engage with.

Fans can play as three distinct protagonists - Dante, Nero, and the mysterious V with each of them having their own style of gameplay and movesets. Devil May Cry 5 is currently on sale along with most of Capcom's games and is available just under $10 during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Sitting at 67% off, Devil May Cry 5 is practically a steal and an excellent game to get during the sale.

Buy it here.

The Steam Autumn Sale is a great time to fill up your Steam library, and there are some great deals other than the ones mentioned above.