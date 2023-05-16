5 games you need to play if you like Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight, developed by Team Cherry, is one of the most popular indie video games ever. The title falls under the metroidvania genre and has beautiful areas, engaging combat, interesting NPCs, and vast lore. The video game has captured the attention of millions of people and is one of the most beloved games in the gaming community. Fans eagerly await the much-awaited sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, to jump back into the atmosphere and mechanics of Hollow Knight.

In the meantime, there are other games fans can try out to re-experience Hollow Knight while waiting for Silksong. Here are five games you must play if you like Hollow Knight.

1) Dead Cells

Dead Cells is a charming roguelike game with 2D graphics. It was released in 2018 and is one of the most popular roguelikes of all time. Its unique and distinct combat is quite reminiscent of Hollow Knight. The gradual progression to unlock various areas is reminiscent of Hollow Knight's gameplay. In Dead Cells, players unlock abilities and power-ups over time, much like Hollow Knight.

Dead Cells even has the Pure Nail as a weapon which is the primary weapon of the Knight, the player character, in Hollow Knight. Dead Cells is a fun pickup for players who have previously played Hollow Knight, as its combat and exploration mechanics can make a Hollow Knight player feel at home.

2) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the most beautiful games ever created. The game enthralls players with breathtaking graphics and cute characters when they lay their sights on the screen. Will of the Wisps makes massive improvements over its predecessor, Ori, and the Blind Forest, primarily focused on platforming. Will of the Wisps has significantly increased combat along with larger areas.

A lot of the game's mechanics and exploration techniques will remind players of Hollow Knight; thus, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a game that fans of Hollow Knight should not miss out on.

3) Blasphemous

Blasphemous is an exciting and creepy metroidvania game that has garnered a cult following over the years since its release. Roman Catholicism heavily influences the game, reflected in the game's landscape in the land of Cvstodia. Players take control of the Penitent One as he journeys through Cvstodia to complete his pilgrimage.

The combat, bosses, and areas feel very similar to Hollow Knight, and players who have already played Hollow Knight will be familiar with the mechanics and settings. Players who want to have a darker and more gothic experience while still retaining the elements of Hollow Knight can opt to play Blasphemous.

4) Salt and Sanctuary

Salt and Sanctuary is considered to be one of the best video games, which blends the metroidvania and souls-like genre beautifully along with Hollow Knight. While Hollow Knight is more streamlined despite being a metroidvania, Salt and Sanctuary have a vast world with no options for a map, making exploration harder and the game much more fragmented. It is a different challenge compared to Hollow Knight, and the combat system is much more complicated and complex to grasp.

Fans of Hollow Knight who would like a difficult challenge would enjoy the mysterious landscape and storyline that Salt and Sanctuary provides.

5) Super Metroid

Super Metroid is one of the two games which gave rise to the genre of metroidvania video games. It is the father of games such as Hollow Knight and Blasphemous, drawing countless inspirations from Super Metroid.

The primary focus on collecting power-ups and upgrades, which are sealed behind parts of the map that cannot be explored until other power-ups are acquired, are mechanics widely seen throughout Hollow Knight.

Fans of Hollow Knight can take a blast to the past and experience the origins of the metroidvania genre firsthand in this beautiful game jam-packed with exploration.

