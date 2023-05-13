10 most iconic video game quotes of all time

Video games have given us many exemplary moments. They have been remembered and celebrated over the years for many reasons, from their compelling lore to hard-hitting and fascinating boss fights. This has led to a meteoric rise in the creation of diverse games which encompass various genres. Some of the most iconic moments in gaming history are famous catchphrases.

Some enigmatic video game quotes have become known worldwide and are even part of people's vocabulary due to their popularity. In the list that follows, we will discuss a few such legendary quotes that fit into the context, like the last piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

Iconic video game quotes that provide food for thought

1) "Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity?" - Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3)

Vaas is one of the most memorable video game characters ever to exist, and it is for a good reason. The secondary antagonist of Far Cry 3 does an excellent job at being an unhinged pirate and earning comparisons as being the protagonist, Jason Brody's psychopathic and mentally unstable half.

Vaas always stole the show thanks to Michael Mando's incredible performance. His presence on the screen and his aura captivated gamers, with one of his most iconic moments being:

2) "It's time to kick a** and chew bubblegum and I'm all outta gum" - Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem video game series)

Duke Nukem is one of the most popular and controversial characters (Image via Nintendo)

Duke Nukem, which originally started as a platformer series, became one of the most iconic first-person shooters ever, and a good reason for its success can be attributed to the main character, Duke Nukem.

Duke is the typical hyper-masculine character who wreaks havoc through firepower and is never afraid to back down from a fight. Being confident and aggressive, along with his expertise in firearms, Duke Nukem served as the perfect character for the video game franchise.

His defense of Earth against the alien invasion, along with his stylish personality while uttering quotes such as:

earns him a spot on this list.

3) "Hey, you, you're finally awake." - Ralof (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim)

Skyrim, a very popular RPG game, has revolutionized the realm of open-world gaming. Its incredibly vast world, along with its open-endedness makes for an immersive adventure. However, one of the most iconic quotes in this game comes from the very beginning of the game.

As soon as you create your character and enter the game, you are greeted by a stranger who says:

as your character wakes up in the back of a horse cart.

The stranger here is Ralof, who is a prisoner. This quote has become the subject of plenty of memes, both within the gaming community and outside it, and remains an unforgettable moment in the world of Skyrim.

4) "No cost too great" - The Pale King (Hollow Knight)

"No cost too great. No mind to think. No will to break. No voice to cry suffering. Born of God and Void. You shall seal the blinding light that plagues their dreams. You are the Vessel. You are the Hollow Knight."

These words from the Pale King catalyze the events the player faces in Hollow Knight.

Hollow Knight is an iconic indie video game created by Team Cherry, and has become one of the most popular metroidvanias of all time. The players control the mute protagonist known as the Knight. Intriguing and engaging dialogue is hard to come across in this game as you travel across the ruined and abandoned kingdom of Hallownest to unearth its secrets.

The Pale King's mysterious quote comes at a time when all the chips fall and when the player finally unearths the kingdom's secrets. The timing, as well as the impact of this quote, makes it a popular dialogue in the world of gaming.

5) "Hey! Listen!" - Navi (The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

Navi is the fairy who accompanies the protagonist of The Legend of Zelda, Link, in his journey to save the land of Hyrule. Navi has garnered a reputation for being an annoying character due to the repetitive nature of her quotes.

This has given rise to one of her most iconic ones, which is:

The quote has become extremely popular in the Zelda community as well as the gaming world for its cute tone as well as its extensive usage in the game, which can make even the calmest player get mildly annoyed.

6) "Remember, No Russian" - Vladimir Makarov (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

This is one of the most memorable quotes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It was uttered by the overarching villain of the video game franchise, Vladimir Makarov, moments before the massacre his team would commit in the airport.

The mission, aptly titled "No Russian," led to controversies for its graphic violence and display of terrorism. Be that as it may, it resulted in an unforgettable moment in video game history and kickstarted the most important story in the Modern Warfare world, along with establishing Makarov as an extremely hated villain in gaming.

7) "Heed my words. I am Malenia. Blade of Miquella. And I have never known defeat." - Malenia, Blade of Miquella (Elden Ring)

Elden Ring is a fairly recent video game, but it has already created good memories among gamers with some remarkable boss battles and an incredible story. This has led to some catchphrases which have caught the attention of the gaming community.

One of the toughest boss battles in the game is versus Malenia, which has two phases. Players can expect to take a heavy beating from her until they master dodging her attacks and getting a read of her movements. This will let players often hear her iconic introduction quote:

Players must persevere past this challenge and hand the Blade of Miqeulla and the Goddess of Rot her first and final defeat in an epic battle to the very end.

8) "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!" - Big Smoke (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas is a title anyone remotely involved in gaming is familiar with. One of the most frustrating missions when progressing the story is the one where CJ, along with Big Smoke, has to follow a moving train filled with shooters trying to end his run. Prepare to restart over and over as you are likely going to die or be unable to keep up with the train, which is promptly followed up with an iconic and accurate response from Big Smoke:

9) "Even after everything you've done, I would have saved you" - Batman (Batman: Arkham City)

With an intriguing storyline and the ability to control Batman and unleash his arsenal of moves and weapons, Batman: Arkham City was met with widespread acclaim.

With Joker also involved in the story, the game was bound to have legendary catchphrases. One of the most important and heart-touching ones came from Batman after Joker stabs him to retrieve the antidote, only for the container to break on the ground.

It is a moment of sadness, and the Joker's laugh and eventual death make this scene and quote all the more hard-hitting.

10) "Yo. Kiryu-chan! - Goro Majima (Yakuza 0)

The Yakuza video game franchise, after the release of Yakuza 0, got the popularity and recognition that it always deserved. With an incredible plotline along with funny sidequests and engaging combat, the Yakuza video game series was sure to provide a fun ride for any player, regardless of their interests.

Goro Majima, in particular, sticks out as one of the most popular characters from Yakuza for his eccentric and crazy behavior, along with his rabid and rash fighting style compared to Kazuma Kiryu's brawl-heavy and powerful fighting style.

However, Majima was never the person we knew him to be, starting from Yakuza Kiwami 1. Yakuza 0 shares the backstory and the reasons for the transformation of Majima, and he utters his most memorable quote when he meets Kiryu for the first time.

This quote perfectly captures the change in Majima's personality and the moment when Majima's legacy as a legendary character in video games was established.

