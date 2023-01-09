5 characters who were missed in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

One of the best releases of 2022 is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which features the return of Call of Duty's beloved characters.

The series' newcomers and seasoned fans praised the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for its realistic and dramatic experience. This tradition is carried out in MW2, which is one of the darkest campaigns in the game and depicts tales of betrayal and retaliation.

The Call of Duty franchise is all about action and a compelling plot. Throughout the epic story, some characters have garnered the admiration of franchise fans for various reasons.

Below are all the characters that fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have missed.

Note: This article reflects the subjective opinion of the author.

Private Allen and four other iconic characters who are missed in Modern Warfare 2

1) Gary ''Roach'' Sanderson

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (2020), Sergeant Gary "Roach" Sanderson is the main protagonist and the playable character. He was part of a Special Forces called Task Force 141.

Roach assists Ghost and Soap in multiple missions as a member of Task Force 141, assigned to track down and eliminate Makarov, the main antagonist of the Modern Warfare series. His murder at the hands of General Shepherd remains one of the franchise's most horrifying sequences, with Sanderson and Ghost being burned alive by Shepherd.

Roach was a reasonably quiet character who only spoke once or twice during the entire saga. He is, nevertheless, one of the franchise's most beloved playable characters.

2) Vladimir Makarov

Vladimir Makarov is the main villain and head of an Ultranationalist terrorist group in Modern Warfare. He was undoubtedly the most iconic villain, the great genius behind World War 3 and the cause of the whole series of events, constantly manipulating the threads as the ringmaster from behind the scenes.

Makarov is primarily famous for the mission 'No Russian,' in which he shoots innocent people at an airport, thus becoming the most controversial moment in the franchise's history.

Makarov is one of the strongest villains in gaming and has the quality of absolute evil. He inflicts as much devastation as possible without regret for his actions, making him a majorly missed character by the fan community.

3) General Shepherd

Shepherd is a villain who pushes the limits, yet he is a villain whose motivations are apparent.

He delivers the ideal surprise in the CoD genre, as players believe Shepherd is one of the best people until he is exposed as the game's central antagonist and the originator of the worldwide battle between the American and Russian troops.

Shepherd is well known for the mission "Loose Ends," in which players observe the betrayal of Shepherd by double-crossing Roach and Ghost.

Fans missed him because of the story's twist and display of flawless villainy.

4) Private Allen

Joseph Allen, a.k.a Private Allen, is a playable character in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and is also present in the remastered version of Modern Warfare 2. He was also present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a posthumous character.

Private Allen was a member of the U.S. Army Ranger that General Shepherd eventually delegated to Task Force 141 and the CIA. Despite only appearing in Act One of the campaign, Vladimir Makarov used his actions to set off World War III by blaming him for the massacre at the airport.

John "Soap" MacTavish, John Price, and Yuri, members of Task Force 141, took revenge for his demise by killing General Shepherd and Vladimir Makarov afterward.

He is a beloved character missed by the fans in Modern Warfare 2.

5) Commander Yuri

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the primary playable character was a Russian Loyalist named Commander Yuri. Yuri was regarded as Nikolai's right-hand man and was a former Spetsnaz agent who served in Nikolai's Loyalist Army. He was a member and significantly impacted the Ultranationalist problem before, during, and after the Third World War.

Price and Yuri then invaded a hotel where Makarov was hiding after stopping the Third World War. The antagonist was shot by Yuri but couldn't kill him owing to his frail condition. While Makarov turned on Yuri and shot him in the head and both shoulders, killing him, his actions gave Price enough time to finish the terrorist once and for all.

Because of how adored and respected he is, his passing left many followers in shock.

