Since the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 on November 11, 2011, the modding community surrounding it has only grown larger and more diverse, offering some of the best in-game modifications available in any video game to date. Mods range from graphical overhauls to complete gameplay changes and redesigns.

The Elder Scrolls @ElderScrolls Hoping you can stay warm and cozy this holiday season! Hoping you can stay warm and cozy this holiday season! ❄️ https://t.co/MhCpLUod8G

The topic of this article will be one of the more unique mods that aim to change the fundamental gameplay formula of the game, aiming to turn it into a multiplayer experience.

Note: This guide covers the PC version of the game. Other platforms do not support this mod at the time of writing this article. The mod manager used for this is Vortex.

The Skyrim Together Reborn mod is a work of love with 10 years of labor

Ten years after its initial conception, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim finally has co-op functionality thanks to a group of dedicated modders.

Skyrim Together Reborn is the mod that aims to deliver a definite multiplayer experience to the title despite its single-player build.

Installing the mod on PC with Vortex

Currently, only the Special Edition v1.6 on Steam is supported. The developers explicitly do not support the console, Legendary, and Gamepass versions of the game. Since most major mods can complicate things when used together with Together Reborn, the following steps must be followed when installing it for the first time:

Vortex must be installed as a prerequisite mod manager.

Next, open Steam and do a fresh install of the game.

The game's Special Edition must be launched via Steam at least once before proceeding forward.

Head onto your Steam Library, and Right Click on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition to select the Properties option.

Navigate to the DLC tab and uncheck The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade DLC. This step is critical to the rest of the process.

Make sure Vortex is running and search the Together Reborn mod page on nexusmods.

Head to Files and click on the Mod Manager Download button.

Install the Address Library for SKSE Plugins dependency when the page prompts you. On the Files tab, click on the All in One (Anniversary Edition) listing’s Mod Manager Downloads button to install it in Vortex. Hit Enable when prompted to.

Head back to the mod page and install it the same way as the Address Library SKSE plugin.

After installing it in Vortex, make sure to enable it to install the mod.

Launching the mod properly post installation

The game cannot be launched normally through Steam if players wish to use the mod. A few extra steps are required to get it up and running:

Enter Vortex and click on the Dashboard tab on the left.

Click on Add Tools.

Name the tool appropriately. Click on the Target sub menu to select the mod executable.

The mod can be easily found within the game’s local files (found in Steam by right-clicking on the game > Manage > Browse local files). Within the local files, head inside the Data folder and then the SkyrimTogetherReborn subfolder. Select the SkyrimTogether.exe file to proceed.

Click save to save your settings.

To play Together Reborn for the first time, run the mod through Vortex. It will ask for the base .exe for the game. Navigate to the in-game folder if required and select the SkyrimSE.exe file.

The mod should launch, and you can join or host servers to play co-op with your friends.

Playing co-op with friends in Skyrim Together Reborn

Players can join or host a server to play co-op using the modification. To connect to a Server, press the Connect button by bringing up the STRUI by pressing F2. Enter the server’s connection details, address and password, and you’re all set.

Setting up a locally hosted server (Image via YouTube/The Together Team)

Hosting a server can be done either by using third-party servers or self-hosting. To self-host, open up the mod folder, run the executable and give it access when prompted. A wide range of commands can be used to fine-tune the experience.

Read the troubleshooting pages of the mod’s wiki page to solve any further compilations.

Poll : 0 votes