5 best co-op games to play in 2023

Co-op gaming has become increasingly popular within the community, where two or more players work together to complete a task or achieve a goal. This is true for a variety of gaming platforms such as PC, console, and mobile.

Cooperative games allow players to collaborate and strategize, as well as encourage players to work together to improve their skills and build relationships.

Generally, most co-op games involve two to four players playing different roles. However, in some, multiple players can play the same character and work together to progress through the game. Co-op gaming is a great way to bring friends and family together and can provide hours of entertainment.

With a wide variety of co-op available, this article will list the best co-op games to start this year.

Co-op games enhance teamwork and bring people together

1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a beat ‘em up video game developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu. It features a four-player co-op and side-scrolling action gameplay.

Players may choose from multiple playable characters like Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, April O'Neil, Master Splinter, and an unlockable character Casey Jones once they have finished the game.

The game’s plot follows the Turtles as they attempt to stop Shredder and the Foot Clan from taking over New York City. Players must battle through various levels and defeat Shredder’s men to progress.

2) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a platform video game developed by Sumo Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is set in Craftworld, which is not only vibrant and colorful but also displays imagination and creativity.

Players control Sackboy, a small, rag doll-like character, as he commences on a big adventure to rescue Craftworld from Vex. Along the way, Sackboy traverses various levels, collecting items, and battling enemies.

3) It Takes Two

It Takes Two is a co-op platforming-adventure video game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game follows the story of two characters, Cody and May, who are turned into dolls.

Alongside featuring a range of puzzles and challenges that require cooperation between the players, the game has a variety of unique levels consisting of a set of puzzles and challenges that players must solve to progress through the story.

4) River City Girls 2

River City Girls 2 is a beat-em-up game by WayForward Technologies and Arc System Works. It is a direct sequel to River City Girls and continues the story arc immediately where the first game left off

The game features all the original playable characters, as well as introduces two new characters - the protagonists' boyfriends Marian and Privie. It also provides a combination of bosses from the original title alongside new additions.

Every character in the game features similar but unique abilities and attacks, and the character levels up as they progress through the game. The game also includes a set of funky soundtracks which makes for immersive and more enjoyable gameplay.

5) Unravel 2

Unravel 2 is a puzzle-platform video game developed by Coldwood Interactive and published by Electronic Arts. In the game, players take on the role of two Yarnys, small creatures made of yarn, as they explore a variety of environments and solve puzzles.

Players can control both Yarnys simultaneously, or switch between them to complete levels. The game features new mechanics, such as the ability to swing on objects and swing between Yarnys.

That was a list of the five best co-op games where players are expected to have a great time playing with their family and friends.

Poll : 0 votes