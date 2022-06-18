TMNT: Shredder's Revenge guide - How to unlock Casey Jones

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge brings the classic arcade action of TMNT: Turtles in Time and with it comes the six-player online co-op feature. In addition to the four turtles, April, and Master Splinter, there is also another character that players can unlock in the game. Casey Jones, the hockey mask-wearing vigilante, complete with his signature hockey stick, can be unlocked in the game. It is also incredibly easy to pick him up in the game and a little time-consuming.

Here’s how players can unlock a rather powerful character in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.

How to unlock and play as Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

It is incredibly easy to unlock Casey Jones in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and all players have to do is beat the game. However, this has to be done in Story Mode, not Arcade Mode. While Arcade Mode is more challenging and is perhaps a more enjoyable experience for that reason, the key is going through story mode.

Fortunately, it doesn’t matter what difficulty level players go through. Players can head to the online matches, find a party that’s nearly at the end, and join that as well. There are 16 stages in story mode, and they are pretty lengthy affairs. Each features a wide variety of Foot Clan ninjas, as well as robots, Rock Soldiers, and Triceraton forces.

After defeating Super Shredder at the end of stage 16, players will have access to Casey Jones in both Story and Arcade Modes. Completing Story Mode should only take a few hours at the most, but the replayability makes the game worth going through again and again.

Getting through all 16 stages is all that matters. Players don’t have to unlock the various achievements, trophies, or challenges either. If players wish to, they can speed through the stages and skip the VHS tapes, Stinky Bugs, and the various hidden cameos that show up in the game.

Casey Jones is an incredibly powerful character in the game, and all of his stats are really quite good. In addition to the hockey stick, his melee combo also includes his baseball bat and golf club.

Casey Jones stats

Range: 3

Speed: 2

Power: 2

He is average or above average in all of his stats and is absolutely worth unlocking in the game. Casey Jones is a vigilante in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, appearing in the series as well as the original films as an ally to the turtles.

Throughout the course of the game, there are tons of cameos that show up in the background, though none of them are playable yet. This includes the Punk Frogs, the Neutronians, Vernon, Burne Thompson, and Irma. At the time of writing, none of these are playable in the game, but this could change with future DLC drops or updates.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was released on June 16, 2022, and features Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael as playable characters, in addition to April O’Neil and Master Splinter. Players can use any of these to unlock Casey Jones, so they can batter the Foot Clan with stunning, deadly hockey stick strikes.

At the time of writing, Casey Jones is the only unlockable character in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, but he’s absolutely worth playing in the game. The other characters are playable at launch, but if fans want to swing hockey sticks at the Foot, they just have to beat the Story Mode.

