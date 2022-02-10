PlayStation announces 7 new indie titles for 2022: Hello Neighbor 2, Post Void, TMNT, and more

Shuhei Yoshida, Head of PlayStation Indies, revealed today that seven new indie titles would be revealed for 2022 today. The company stated that every 15 minutes, a new indie game would be posted on their blog.

The focus is entirely on indie titles, and fans will have quite a lot to look forward to on Sony's consoles as 2022 goes on. They began with a highly-anticipated PlayStation VR title, Moss: Book II, and continued to reveal exciting titles.

All 7 indie games that are coming to PlayStation in 2022

The Sony blog offers up seven titles that are coming to Sony’s platform throughout 2022 and revealed a new blog post by a developer every 15 minutes.

7 indie games revealed by Sony

Moss: Book II

Animal Well

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Post Void

Salt and Sacrifice

Samurai Gunn 2

Hello Neighbor 2

Moss: Book II announced for PlayStation VR

Developer: Polyarc

Platform: PlayStation VR

Release: 2022

Moss: Book II is a sequel to the original VR game by Polyarc, and is the first indie game revealed. The world Quill, protagonist of Moss: Book II will be navigating one massive space, with all of the rooms being connected.

Instead of using load times, the game uses creative camera cuts to transition between the various rooms to hopefully have discomfort or jarring motion in the game. The adorable mouse Moss continues to explore a world much bigger than itself, and a very visually appealing one at that.

The blog talks about “Boopables,” a system that gives the virtual reality characters a physical presence that impacts the virtual world. When Moss or other characters move through the grass, or move their hands near a candle flame, the player will see the interaction, creating deeper immersion.

Animal Well brings brain teasers to the PlayStation 5 in a retro style

Developer: Billy Basso

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release: 2022

Billy Basso, the sole mind behind Animal Well, talked about what players can expect from the game when it releases on the PS5. It’s a blend of styles, with the “sensibilities” of the survival horror games, has puzzles and platforms, but is not a puzzle platformer on its own.

It combines pixel art, puzzles, and dark visuals to create a game that requires players to think things through and solve brain teasers. While the game is not massive, it is dense.

Players will return to areas again, and perhaps discover something new they did not see before, by using newly-gained abilities or gameplay knowledge. Players will be locked to a screen until they leave it, to make them think about each screen as its own puzzle to solve, without scrolling.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reveals Master Splinter

Developer: Tribute Games

Platform: PlayStation 4

Release: 2022

A game already revealed as launching sometime in 2022, Tribute Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reveal talks about how they brought Master Splinter to life to be the next revealed playable character. He joins Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and April O’Neil as a playable character.

Master Splinter would be designed as a character with an extensive moveset, while also being calm and collected. They avoided him being slow, but they channeled the wisdom that Splinter brought to the turtles.

He also has an astral projection strike as a special attack, to distinguish himself from the other characters. When determining Splinter’s special attack, they were inspired by Splinter breaking a series of boxes with all four limbs, in the original 80s cartoon opening of TMNT.

Post Void is an outlandish survival shooter coming in Spring

Developer: Super Rare Originals

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release: Spring 2022

Post Void is an arcade-style survival shooter from Super Rare Originals, and is their first game for a Sony console. In this unique title, players have to keep moving constantly and keep killing.

Killing enemies fills the characters idol, and if they slow down for even a minute, that’s the end. There are no retries, extra lives, and every run is different thanks to procedurally-generated levels. As a ruthless, hardcore FPS, it could be a fantastic streaming game.

The developers said it is intentionally intense, violent, and chaotic, and there will be nowhere to hide or compose oneself. It’s just non-stop violence, and the runs are short. Even if someone is bested, they can jump right back in and try again, getting better every time.

Salt and Sacrifice is coming to PlayStation, will launch in May

Deveoper: Devoured Studios

Platform PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release: May 10, 2022

Salt and Sacrifice is coming to the Sony consoles this May, and in the blog, they talked about how intense PVP is going to be. It’s only for the brave, and has some changes from the previous title, Salt and Sanctuary.

The developers added sprinting with unique sprint attacks, and reminded players that gravity is not on their side, and can be just as quick a killer as another player. It’s not the end though, as grappling hooks were added to the gritty platformer. As long as they are near the right type of ledge, there are no problems.

Dozens of Runic Arts await - powerful situational abilities that the Inquisition grant, and offer a wide range in what they can do. They also briefly mentioned some of the Inquisitor sects, the straightforward, violent Shroud Alliance, and the sneaky Blueheart Runners.

Samurai Gunn 2 features guests from Among Us, Minit, and Spelunky 2

Developer: Adam Robezzoli

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release: 2022

Samurai Gunn 2 is going to be a one-hit-kill platform fighter, with plenty of movement techniques for the most hardcore of fighting game fans, and fun enough for party game players. It promises a wide variety of characters, from demon hunters, ghosts, and forest spirits - as well as guest characters.

The developers have received permission to use characters from other games in this platform fighter. Ana from Spelunky 2, Minit, which looks like a dolphin, or maybe a duck, with a giant sword. They also have a curse that kills them in 60 seconds.

For Among Us, players start as the Crewmate, and after completing enough tasks, they can mutate into the Imposter, complete with the zero-cool-down knife. They tout the smooth movement and unique features of some of the characters as they come to the PS5 this year.

Hello Neighbor 2 revealed for PlayStation, beta in April 2022

Developer: tinyBuild Games

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release: 2022, Beta in April 2022

Hello Neighbor 2 is officially on the way, and a beta is coming on April 7, 2022. Players who pre-order the game will get access, and the game will be on both PS4 and PS5. The game combines social horror and family-friendly visuals and will approach the horror genre in a fascinating way.

Developers are straying away from direct horror and making things more creepy and subtle. It will have creepy neighbors that aren’t trustworthy, mysterious things, and a rural town with a dark secret. The unease will be palpable, but not always be visible.

In Hello Neighbor 2, the player will be controlling Quentin, a reporter investigating missing persons cases, including the original Hello Neighbor protagonist. Players will have to adapt and improvise, and it will take a great deal of snooping to uncover the secrets of this town.

It's going to be a good year for indie games on the Sony consoles, with a wide variety of games coming to suit all tastes and gamers.

