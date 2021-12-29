Salt and Sanctuary is free on Epic Games: Here's how to claim it

Salt and Sanctuary is today's freebie from the Epic Games vault.

The Epic Games free game programme generally gives one free game per week. But as their year-end ritual in the spirit of Christmas, Epic Games has again decided to give away 15 total games in December 2021, over the course of two weeks from December 16 to December 30.

Salt and Sanctuary is the penultimate offering of this programme, and it can be claimed right now until December 30, 9.30 PM IST. As with all free Epic Game giveaways, all the player has to do to claim it is open a free Epic Games account. Once the account is verified, the game can be availed from the Epic Games page either from the launcher or its web store page, and it is free to keep forever.

Why you should get Salt and Sanctuary on Epic Games

Developer/Publisher: Ska Studios

Release Date: March 15, 2016

Genre: Metroidvania, Action, Role-playing Game

Salt and Sanctuary occupies a rather busy niche of souls-like metroidvania games. After the success of the Dark Souls, there have been countless attempts to blend side-scrolling action with FromSoftware design trends: dodge-rolling, bonfire checkpoints, and the like. The Epic Games store itself is dotted with gothic souls-like platformers by the scores. Salt and Sanctuary, back in 2016, was one of the first ambitious attempts to try and capture the Dark Souls magic in a 2D action environment in earnest. Many would argue that it was also the closest to an authentic 2D Dark Souls experience.

With its hand-drawn, gloomy visuals, Salt and Sanctuary recreates the purist Dark Souls blueprint on many fronts - including classes, weapon types, and similar stat developments. Salt and Sanctuary manages to stand on its own despite its heavy debt to FromSoftware's flagship series - enough to make it a steal-deal freebie on Epic Games store for souls-like lovers.

Salt and Sanctuary PC requirements

Minimum

Windows 8

Intel Core 2 Duo 2.8 GHz or equivalent

1 GB RAM

2 GB Storage Space

DX 9.0c

DirectX 10 compatible video card with shader model 3.0 support

Recommended

Windows 10

Intel Core 2 Duo / AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+

2 GB RAM

2 GB Storage Space

DX 9.0c

NVIDIA 9600GT / ATI Radeon HD 5000 series

Edited by Yasho Amonkar