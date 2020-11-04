Smite, like any other MOBA, has a massive library of cosmetics for the many Gods in the game. Over the years, cosmetics have included ward skins, God skins, recall skins and so on. After the craze of Fortnite though, Smite also decided to add an additional Battle Pass.

The last Smite Battle Pass was called the Necropolis, and they tend to last for around 2 months. Before that there was a Battle Pass based around Avatar: The Last Airbender, which included skins like Zuko and Aang. Today, the new Battle Pass theme is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Smite receives a new TMNT themed Battle Pass

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

For 750 gems, which is around $15, Smite players can get their hands on the TMNT Battle Pass. The pass includes 120 tiers for players to unlock. Half the tiers, up to tier 60, are considered the standard part of the pass, while the second set of 60 tiers are called the prestige tiers.

For the standard side of the pass, players can unlock rewards at each tier, but the main focus is on each of the 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The standard side features the classic look of the turtles that look more battle hardened and detailed. On the prestige side of the pass, the main focus is on the more cartoonish looking Ninja Turtles that are featured in places like Nickelodeon, which is a part of the cross over event.

The skins are only usable on 4 specific Gods for the event. Osiris has the Leonardo skin, Loki has the Raphael skin, Mercury has the Michelangelo skin, and Sun Wukong has the Donatello skin. There are two other big character skins in the game which are Master Splinter and Shredder. Master Splinter is a skin for Hachiman while Shredder is a skin for Ravana.

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, the Shredder and the Splinter Skins are not featured in the Smite TMNT Battle Pass. They are a separate set of skins, along with a pizza recall skin, that can only be obtained from chests. Leveling up tiers in the Battle Pass gives players a few chances to roll chests.

So there is still a chance for further skin,s and the opportunity to receive Shredder and Splinter, but nothing is guaranteed. For Smite players who don't want to spend money at all, there are still some free tiers in the Battle Pass that include items like emotes, avatars, and boosters as well.