The Quick rise and even Quicker fall of Among Us - What really happened?

InnerSloth's Among Us burst into the limelight after becoming one of the most streamed games of 2020 across various platforms.

Despite being released in 2018, Among Us became popular in August 2020 only to achieve its peak the following month. From becoming the most viewed game on streaming platforms to ranking as one of the most played games on Steam, Among Us took the entire gaming community by storm.

However, the game was unable to carry on its successful streak as players started to leave for other games like Cyberpunk 2077, Valheim, and others. Despite being one of the most successful games of 2020, the developers at InnerSloth haven't been able to attract enough players to stick to the game.

Among Us' viewership stats (Image via SullyGnome)

Here's everything that players need to know about the drastic fall of Among Us.

The fall of Among Us

Considering the mechanics of Among Us, there are a variety of factors that could have been the reason behind the game's fall from grace. From frustrating experiences in public lobbies to famous streamers like PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and others moving on to different games, there are countless factors that have contributed to the fall of Among Us.

.@AmongUsGame will release their highly anticipated new map, the “Airship”, today at 2pm EST. pic.twitter.com/bSnMbN4HrW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2021

Although the game did manage to recreate a small portion of its previous success with the release of the new Airship map, players and viewers did not stay around for long, leaving the game at a peak player count of 31,595 players for the last 30 days on Steam.

Among Us' recent Steam stats (Image via Steam Charts)

Compared to Among Us' highest peak player count of 438,524 in September 2020, the number presented by the game recently confirms that the game is not nearly played as often as it used to be.

Given that InnerSloth has previously confirmed that there were plans for a sequel to Among Us, it remains to be seen whether the developers will venture down that path. Considering the huge fall in the number of Among Us players, the chances for the social deduction game making a comeback appear extremely bleak.

Among Us was definitely one of the most played games in 2020 and became a global sensation owing to its easy availability as well as cross-play features. It will be interesting to see how the developers respond to the fall of Among Us and whether the game will be able to become as popular as it was during its prime days.