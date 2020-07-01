Fortnite: Hello Neighbor

Image Credit: @FlamingoDudeyt)

Sometimes Fortnite players need a break from all the building, shooting, and running from the storm. Sometimes they need to relax with a nice, calming, horror experience about breaking into your neighbor’s house.

What is Hello Neighbor

Taken directly from its Steam page, Hello Neighbor is a Stealth Horror Game about sneaking into your neighbor's house and figuring out what he's hiding in the basement. This game uses a creepy atmosphere and bizarre Tim Burton-esque aesthetic to put you on edge as they sneak around the weirdly unsettling house belonging to your neighbor. Thanks to the work of the highly creative Fortnite community, players can experience this type of game all within what is allowed through Fortnite. And because this game is a solo experience, players are encouraged to take their time, engage with the environment and pay close attention to their surroundings.

How to play Fortnite: Hello Neighbor

FORTNITE 2 w HELLO NEIGHBOR Looting Shooting My Dog is Tooting The Tilted Towers Sniper WATCH at: https://t.co/rpdTfKWBHy pic.twitter.com/X9wOuZqDmT — Mark Higbee (@MarkHigbee) January 28, 2018

MAP CODE: 1675-1520-8935

Fortnite players can find the Hello Neighbor map using the creator code above. Once loaded in, all you have to do is play the game like normal. Explore the map, find clues, get scared, and enjoy yourself. The player created map is able to give players a new experience by taking control of the camera, shifting perspectives, and allowing players to interact with the environment in different ways. The core gameplay of Fortnite: Hello Neighbor is to avoid being detected as you gather clues and keys in order to progress through the stage. The dimly lit environment and oddly placed items help give players that unsettling experience that makes the game worth playing to begin with.

The creativity of the Fortnite community never ceases to amaze me. In addition to well designed training maps and build fight maps used by players to hone their skills, these kinds of solo experiences just show how the Fortnite community is able to showcase their skills regardless of the situation.