Whatever happened to Fortnite YouTuber Ceeday

Ceeday is an entertaining and enjoyable YouTuber within the Fortnite community who is known to disappear from time to time.

However, his latest hiatus has begun to be noticed, and speculation about why he has such a prolonged absence is beginning to grow.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: Wikitubia)

Ceeday is an entertaining and enjoyable YouTuber within the Fortnite community who is known to disappear from time to time. However, his latest hiatus has begun to be noticed, and speculation about why he has such a prolonged absence is beginning to grow.

Who is Ceeday to the Fortnite Community

Longtime members of the Fortnite community will have certainly run into Ceeday’s content by now. As a content creator, Ceeday has a talent for turning his charismatic personality and interesting sense of humor into his primary selling point. Although he began by uploading videos for Destiny, his Fortnite content is what eventually catapulted his channel’s success. But even if Fortnite is what got people to tune into his content, ultimately his personality is what kept people coming back, so it’s understandable that his fans are concerned, or at least curious, about what could have caused his unexplained absences.

A History of Hiatuses

Advertisement

Oof — Ceeday (@_Ceeday) May 30, 2018

When Ceeday was active, he was fairly consistent with his video uploads. Arguably, the frequency of his content was one of the things which helped him get noticed and maintain a high viewer retention. However, he does have a trend of taking breaks periodically, usually returning with minimal explanation or none whatsoever. Because of this, a number of theories and suggestions have been made to speculate why he might want or need to take month long breaks at a time. These range from anything to health, stress, depression, coronavirus, and so on.

However, such speculation is often more a way for fans to amuse themselves rather than an effort to find any truth behind the situation. We should try to remember that everyone, even content creators, have their own complex lives that do not necessarily involve the people they interact with online. Ceeday is young, energetic, and talented. It is entirely possible that he is putting his energy towards something else at the moment and he needed to put his YouTube career on a brief break. A few months is not a terribly long time and I am sure he will return whenever he feels ready to.