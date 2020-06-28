Dr. Disrespect Ban: Call of Duty community reacts
- Dr. Disrespect was a well known personality within multiple gaming communities, but his activity lately most centered in and around Call of Duty.
- With his recent ban, other Call of Duty streamers and community members have given some of their own opinions too.
Keem reacts to Dr. Disrespect banning
Keem is currently the second most watched Call of Duty streamer and he has not been silent on this issue. Keem has firmly positioned himself as a skeptic on Twitch’s banning of Dr. Disrespect, despite admitting to having little to no information himself. This is in line with Keem’s personality which frequently attacks movements which seem to threaten his comfort as a streamer and member of a privileged majority. Loud, boisterous, and not exactly known for his sensitivity to ongoing social movements, expect to see a lot from Keem in the future.
Timthetatman reacts to Dr. Disrespect banning
Timthetatman holds the spot as third most viewed streamer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. His reaction has been much more controlled on the matter, instead suggesting caution as a reasonable approach to the banning. Given the current ongoing MeToo and antiracism movements, it makes sense to wait until further information comes out on the matter before making any more serious judgments.
Nick Mercs reacts to Dr. Disrespect banning
As the most watched streamer for Call of Duty, Nick Mercs hasn’t said anything which would position him either for or against the banning. Instead, he seems to be reacting to the overall feeling of chaos that comes from banning such a prominent member of the streamer community.
An overwhelming silence
Aside from the above mentioned streamers, many streamers have been quiet on twitter about the ban. Given how vitriolic many gaming communities can be, this strikes me as an intelligent decision. Taking a side early can cause problems down the line, and taking any position that angers your fan base could spell career death.
But while streamers can be quiet, fans certainly are not.
It seems like the only smart thing to do right now is wait until more information goes public.