Fortnite: Streamers raise over $5.2 Million for charity- and it's still going on!

Fortnite has been a massive cultural force over the last few years, and occasionally that gets put to a good cause.

Today, Fortnite streamer DrLupo is running a charity stream to raise money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Izaak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: GCX)

Fortnite has been a massive cultural force over the last few years, and occasionally that gets put to a good cause. It has a massive community that has always come together to work for noble causes.

Today, Fortnite streamer 'DrLupo' is running a charity stream to raise money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Check it out here!

Why you should watch the stream

Putting the charity event aside for a moment, DrLupo is a charismatic and cunning streamer. There are obvious benefits to watching a streamer who is not quite as advanced at the game as well.

Watching someone like Ninja, who occasionally can be found playing on DrLupo’s teams, may give viewers the chance to see someone with near perfect control.

Fortnite and St Jude

Happy #FathersDay to our St. Jude dads and all those who play the role of dad! Share this post and tag the father figure in your life! pic.twitter.com/bXjgZQkAq5 — St. Jude (@StJude) June 21, 2020

Prior to DrLupo taking the helm, many other Fortnite streamers and personalities had contributed their time to the cause. The event, which has been running for a week now, is a collaborative work between 43 different streamers.

Advertisement

Each streamer has chosen a different time slot to work for the cause of helping St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St Jude is responsible for treating thousands of children a year, each with cancer or other potentially lethal diseases.

St Jude claims that nearly 75% of their daily operating costs comes from personal contributions, or donations. Hence, these kind of charity events are vital to help St Jude and other charity services stay in operation.

During a short on-stream conversation with a childhood cancer survivor, DrLupo specifically asked if he had incurred any personal costs for his treatment with St Jude's, to which he answered no.

If you were already planning on watching Fortnite today, go ahead and check in. You can make personal contributions here, but even just joining the stream and spreading the word can help them achieve their goals.