Fortnite season 3 is here and the game is undergoing some massive shakeups.

Although much of the game is the same Fortnite as everyone remembers, the differences are noticeable.

(Image Credits: Epic Games)

Here’s what some of the top streamers think about Fortnite Season 3!

Ninja on Fortnite Season 3

Ninja is one of the premier streamers for Fortnite, and his early reactions to the new season carry a fair amount of weight. Like a few others, he pointed out that some changes definitely make season 3 a bit more difficult to play and get into, specifically calling out Fortnite’s poor pacing. Pacing has been an issue in Fortnite for a while, but this latest season seems to have made it worse.

That aside, however, Ninja seemed very happy to list the many changes he personally enjoyed about the new season. New loot, new shotgun, and balance changes lead Ninja to call this season a “huge step in the right direction for competitive Fortnite.”

SypherPK on Fortnite Season 3

It is a shame because this season has all the elements for a fun laid back season. Cool moments, trick shots, fun challenges, and more. However the actual matches rarely allow any of that to happen. The lobby dies out way too quickly and the rest is played out very seriously. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) June 18, 2020

Sypher PK shares a lot of Ninja’s mixed feelings on the season. In a tweet he mentioned “this season has all the elements for a fun laid back season. … However the actual matches rarely allow any of that to happen.”

He made special mention of the strict skill based matchmaking (SBMM) that limits how and who he can play with. Overall the message is that while Fortnite made some much needed changes, there are still limits in place that prevent it from being as fun as it could be.

Tfue and TSM Myth

Fortnites new loot pool is rough — Tfue (@TTfue) June 17, 2020

These two have managed to stay mostly tight lipped on twitter about the new season. Tfue called out the new loot pool, but has not yet mentioned anything specific about how it affects gameplay. Myth maintains his upbeat and positive persona so far and at least appears to be having fun with the new season, although whether that has to do with the changes or is just an extension of his quirky humor remains to be seen.

DakotaZ, 72hrs, and TSM Chica

How we feelin about the new Fortnite season? — Chica (@TSM_Chica) June 17, 2020

Others are voicing their opinions with DakotaZ and 72hrs saying many positive things about the season, mostly happy that it feels new and fresh. TSM Chica hosted a twitter thread asking for people’s reactions and the overall feeling shared that the new season, whatever the flaws and issues present, is simply fun. Chica herself has only said that she is not personally a fan of the new charge shotgun, but hasn’t said anything negative on twitter about the new season as a whole so far.