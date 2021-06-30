Top 5 rogue-like game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale is one of the best times to grow the PC game library.

Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition over the years and is a great opportunity to pick up new games at a steep discount. The 2021 annual Steam Sale kicked off on June 24th and will last until 8th July 2021.

From action-adventure to sports & racing to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

The annual Steam Summer Sale is underway

Roguelike is considered a subgenre of role-playing video games, which are characterized by a dungeon crawl-through with procedurally generated levels, turn-based gameplay, grid-based movement, and the permanent death of the player character gameplay mechanics.

Here are some of the best rogue-like game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games (Supergiant Games)

Price: ₹398/-

Included: Hades

Hades from Supergiant Games is an action roguelike dungeon crawler, where the players take on the role of the immortal prince of the underworld and come face to face with the Olympians.

The Binding of Issac Rebirth Complete Bundle

Developer: Nicalis Inc, Edmund McMillen (Nicalis Inc)

Sale Price: ₹1,283/-

Included: Binding of Issac Rebirth, Binding of Issac Afterbirth, Binding of Issac Afterbirth +, Binding of Issac Repentance.

The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. The game follows Issac as he attempts to escape from his mother’s basement.

Dead Cells The Fatal Seed Bundle

Developer: Motion Twin (Motion Twin)

Price: ₹590/-

Included: Dead Cells, Rise of Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls

Dead Cells is a 2D rogue-lite Metroidvania action platformer. The game was heavily praised for its innovative gameplay and beautiful art style.

Enter x Exit the Gungeon

Developer: Dodge Roll (Devolver Digital)

Price: ₹392/-

Included: Enter The Gungeon, Exit the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet-hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll, and table-flip their way to personal absolution.

Spelunky

Developer: Mossmouth (Mossmouth)

Price: ₹95/-

Included: Spelunky

Spelunky is an action roguelike where the player dives into caves to explore. The game is a unique platformer with randomized levels that offer a challenging new experience each time it is played.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod