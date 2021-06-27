Top 5 fighter, sports & racing game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

The annual Steam Summer Sale has brought discounts to multiple games of multiple genres across the platform.

Steam Summer Sale 2021 kicked off on June 24th and will last until 8th July 2021. The Steam Summer Sale is an amazing opportunity for PC players to pick up new games for their library.

From action-adventure to sci-fi to RPGs, Steam Summer Sale brings in massive discounts on video games from all genres.

Fighters, sports, and racing games are quite easy to pick up and hard to master. From the ring to the field to the race track, the games bring a compitative thrill.

Here are the best Fighter, Sports and Racing game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition

Developer: Bandai Namco (Bandai Namco)

Price: ₹553/-

Included: Tekken 7, Season Pass 1 & 2

Tekken 7 is often considered one of the best fighter games. Tekken 7 Ultimate edition includes all of the launch fighters along with Season Pass 1 and 2.

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition

Developer: Playground Games (Xbox Game Studios)

Price: ₹1,124/-

Included: Forza Horizon 4, Fortune Island, Lego Speed Champions, and all DLCs

Forza Horizon 4 by Playground Games is the definitive arcade racing experience. The game takes the player to the English countryside with changing weather for a leisure drive in any of over 400 cars.

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever

Developer: Visual Concepts (2K)

Price: ₹1,399/-

Included: NBA 2K21 and digital currency

2K’s NBA series is the most played basketball experience. The later iteration honors the L A Lakers Kobe “Mamba” Bryant after his tragic passing in early 2020.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Developer: NetherRealm Studios (WB Games)

Price: ₹674/-

Included: Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pass 1 & 2, Aftermath Expansion

Mortal Kombat 11 is the definitive Mortal Kombat experience. Bringing back characters from across the franchise, the game has grown to be one of the most popular fighting games.

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

Developer: Ivory Tower (Ubisoft)

Price: ₹899/-

Included: Crew 2, Season Pass, and all DLCs

Ivory Tower’s Crew 2 not only builds upon its predecessor but expands the race beyond the streets into the skies and the rivers. The game lets players freely switch between land, air and water vehicles, bringing in unique multi-terrain racing opportunities.

Edited by Gautham Balaji