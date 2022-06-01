Could Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge release in June? PlayStation database hints at potential launch this month

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be a brand new game in the franchise, reuniting fans with their favorite turtles. There has been no shortage of games in the series, with some going a long time back in the history of video games. If the recent rumors are true, players will be getting their hands on the game quite soon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be a side-scrolling action game. There are plenty of more characters, as the game will take fans back to the world of retro gaming.

However, enough innovations are being incorporated into the game. While there haven't been any confirmed dates for the release, a fresh leak has indicated that June 2022 could well be the month.

Leaked information reveals the potential release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Since its announcement, fans have been excited about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. So far, all the announcements have indicated a 2022 release. Developed by Tribute Games and with Dotemu as its publisher, there has not been a confirmed date on the official front.

A recent PlayStation database has now leaked what could be potential release dates. If the leak turns out to be true, the game will be released on June 16, 2022. It should be noted that the information has not been confirmed by Dotemu, so readers are asked to take the piece of news with a pinch of salt.

June 2022 will not be an unrealistic date, however. The speculations have hinted at a mid-2022 release, and anytime in June will match that. If June 16 is the date, the release is a fortnight away. The game is scheduled to be released on all major platforms, including the next-generation consoles.

What to expect from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge?

Based on pixelated art styles, the game will take players back to the golden days of retro-gameplay. However, there are plenty of options as players will be picked from a roster of iconic characters. Each character comes with its own specializations and strengths.

There will also be iconic villains like Shredder, Foot Clang, and Krang. Players will be able to battle across different places in New York and more. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will have two different modes.

The arcade mode will give players limited lives, and they will have to complete the game a while ago. The Story mode will be a much more pacifist mode, and players will enjoy more options. They will be able to enjoy different upgrades, character customizations, side quests, and new rewards.

All that now remains to be seen is when the game will eventually release and if the rumors turn out to be true or not.

