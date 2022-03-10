Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection: List of all 13 retro games included in the pack

Sony’s State of Play livestream, which aired a couple of hours ago, provided fans with a taste of what they can expect from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection.

Retro-game developers Digital Eclipse is joining hands with Konami and Nickelodeon to introduce 13 games as part of the collection and merge them into a single title.

Digital Eclipse @DigitalEclipse As lifelong fans of the franchise, we're thrilled to help Konami make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection a long-awaited reality. And it seems like a lot of you #TMNT fans are just as excited as we are! Stay tuned for more info soon! youtube.com/watch?v=nlaZF5… As lifelong fans of the franchise, we're thrilled to help Konami make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection a long-awaited reality. And it seems like a lot of you #TMNT fans are just as excited as we are! Stay tuned for more info soon! youtube.com/watch?v=nlaZF5…

The Cowabunga Collection will allow fans of Konami’s classic beat-’em-up to relive the frustrations of the arcade games as the collection will be keeping the difficulties of the original NES platformers intact.

The Sony State of Play revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and TMNT: Turtles in Time, the two beat-’em-up arcade games, will be a part of the collection. Along with those two, the title will also come with three variations of Tournament Fighters, which were originally released for the NES, Sega Genesis, and Super NES.

All 13 retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games coming to the Cowabunga Collection

PlayStation @PlayStation State of Play is about to begin. Tune in live: play.st/StateOfPlay State of Play is about to begin. Tune in live: play.st/StateOfPlay https://t.co/EuP7MMPoRD

The Cowabunga Collection will feature 13 retro TMNT games that came out for the Arcades, NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy. The games are:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

As officially mentioned in the Sony State of Play, the Cowabunga Collection will have its release in 2022. However, the exact date is yet to be mentioned by Konami. The title will be coming out for all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

However, the collection is not the only thing that TMNT fans are looking out for, as the franchise will also be receiving a new beat-’em-up title called TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge later this year.

Edited by Shaheen Banu