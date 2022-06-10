Will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge be a Day One release on the Xbox Game Pass? Release date, gameplay features, and more

A recent announcement for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will delight all Xbox Game Pass users. The upcoming game will be the latest addition to an iconic series with several titles under it. Some of them go back to the days of retro games, and the upcoming new title seems to be a perfect tribute to the art style used back then. To make matters even more interesting, the game will be available on more platforms than expected.

The Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer in the video game industry, and it offers a Netflix-type service for games. Players don't have to spend individually on games and can access a huge library for a reasonable monthly fee.

While games of all kinds are regularly added to the service, the Day One releases are the icing on the cake. These games are made available to subscribers as soon as they are released, and it seems that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will follow suit.

All important details about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The first indication of a possible release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was revealed at the start of June, thanks to a PlayStation database leak. It seems that the leaked date is indeed the correct one, as the game will be released worldwide on June 16.

The game will also be coming to both PC and the Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. Hence, anyone who's subscribed to the service on June 16 will be able to download and play the game at no additional cost. This makes the upcoming game the second Day One release in recent times. Windjammers 2 was also recently added to the service by Dotemu.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Dotemu announced today. Game features 6-player local multiplayer and 2-6 player online MP

The gameplay will pay homage to older titles in the series, thanks to its pixelated art style. However, players will be able to enjoy more details and fluid animations because of the upgraded technology the game will be running on. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will have two different game modes. The arcade mode will be the game's challenge mode, and the story mode will be more detailed.

In the story mode, players can grow their characters and customize them according to their choices. The game will contain all the iconic characters from the franchise, including all the turtles, and each will have specific strengths and weaknesses.

The game will be a side-scroller at its core, and players will take on enemies like Shredder, Foot Clang, and more in iconic areas in New York. The game also has a multiplayer mode which will support up to six players. Fans will only have to wait for a little more than a week to get their hands on the brand new game.

