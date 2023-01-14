Will Hogwarts Legacy be Steam Deck verified at launch?

With Hogwarts Legacy set to release on Steam in less than a month, the excitement in the community is at an all-time high. WB Games Avalanche yesterday updated the PC system requirements for the title and provided crucial hardware-related information, including whether it will be Steam Deck verified at launch.

As Valve announced earlier, with Steam Deck, players can bring their Steam Library to the new platform. The titles present in the store are reviewed, cataloged, and divided into four sections which are as follows:

Verified - Marking titles that "works great on Steam Deck, right out of the box"

- Marking titles that "works great on Steam Deck, right out of the box" Playable - Marking titles that "may require some manual tweaking by the user to play"

- Marking titles that "may require some manual tweaking by the user to play" Unsupported - Marking titles that are not working on Steam Deck at the moment

- Marking titles that are not working on Steam Deck at the moment Unknown - Marking titles whose compatibility has not been checked at the moment

So where does Hogwarts Legacy stand in this context when it releases next month?

Hogwarts Legacy will be Steam Deck verified upon launch, according to game developers

As mentioned above, the official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy yesterday put out the updated PC system requirements for the title, divided into the categories of Minimum, Recommended, Ultra, and Ultra 4K. One user queried whether the game would be supported on Steam Deck under that post.

WB Games Support's official Twitter handle chimed back in that they contacted the team behind the upcoming wizarding world RPG and confirmed that the game would be Steam Deck verified come the second week of February. As expected, the confirmation delighted the community at large.

WB Games Support @WBGamesSupport @DavidMKelly717 Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care. @DavidMKelly717 Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care.

While it is likely that some Potterheads would have tried to play Hogwarts Legacy on their Steam Deck through any necessary tinkering regardless of any such confirmation, the assurance from the developers is exciting news. It remains to be seen how the title will perform on the portable platform.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on February 10, 2023, after seeing a number of delays over the years. The last-gen systems, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, will receive the title on April 4, 2023, with Nintendo Switch users finally getting to play on July 25, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy: Story, gameplay, and more

The story of the upcoming wizarding world RPG revolves around an unnamed player character who is a newly admitted fifth-year student at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The game is set in 1890, almost a century before the well-known Harry Potter saga.

Choosing such a time period allowed the developers to lay their own stamp on the already-established lore of the Potterverse and the Wizarding World. The protagonist has a penchant for ancient magic. The gameworld is threatened by an impending goblin rebellion led by Randrok and the presence of dark wizards.

Ever since the March State of Play trailer last year, the developers at WB Games Avalanche have been slowly revealing more information regarding the various characters in-game, companions, different locations, spells, magical beasts, and more.

