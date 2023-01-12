Hogwarts Legacy updated PC system requirements ahead of launch

As the release date for Hogwarts Legacy on PC creeps closer, the developers at WB Games Avalanche today revealed its final updated system requirements. From a cursory glance at the new numbers, it is clear that the developers have lowered the requirements in certain cases for the upcoming wizarding world RPG.

After multiple delays, Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on February 10, 2023. It will later get released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and finally on Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

This article jots down the latest PC system requirements for the long-awaited Potterverse title.

Everything you need to know about updated PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

The updated PC system requirements for the wizarding world RPG were revealed today on the official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games Avalanche has divided the system requirements into four parts - Minimum / Low Specs, Recommended / High Specs, Ultra Specs, and Ultra 4K Specs.

The latest system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy on PC are as follows -

Minimum / Low Specs

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU - Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

RAM - 16 GB RAM

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX Version - DX 12

Storage - 85 GB HDD available space

Additional Notes - SDD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p / 30 fps, Low Quality Settings

Recommended / High Specs

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU - Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

RAM - 16 GB RAM

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX Version - DX 12

Storage - 85 GB SSD available space

Additional Notes - SDD, 1080p / 60 fps, High Quality Settings

Ultra Specs

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU - Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

RAM - 32 GB RAM

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX Version - DX 12

Storage - 85 GB SSD available space

Additional Notes - SDD, 1440p / 60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings

Ultra 4K Specs

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU - Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

RAM - 32 GB RAM

GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX Version - DX 12

Storage - 85 GB SSD available space

Additional Notes - SDD, 2160p / 60 fps, High Quality Settings

The developers had earlier showcased gameplay sequences, including flying mounts, spell combat, and exploration. Players can already pre-order the various editions available for Hogwarts Legacy. To learn more about pre-order details, interested readers should check out this article.

