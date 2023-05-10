Hollow Knight Silksong release gets delayed beyond June 2023

Team Cherry recently provided an update on the release of Hollow Knight Silksong, stating that the game is being indefinitely pushed due to developmental reasons. The upcoming Metroidvania is one of the most-anticipated titles in the last few years, with the 2017 Hollow Knight being a cult classic among the masses. The delay will disappoint players who have been waiting for over half a decade for it.

The latest development was shared on Twitter by Matthew Griffin, who works on marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight Silksong. The post shared a quick update on the game's release date, acknowledging that they earlier planned to release it in the first half of 2023.

This was also hinted at by an earlier post through the Xbox Twitter account, which indicated that the title would release by June 2023.

When is Hollow Knight Silksong set for release?

After stating that the game will no longer release in the first half of 2023, Griffin's post continued that the developmental process is steadily progressing. The developers have expressed excitement about how the game is turning out to be. Players will also be pleased to know that the title has reportedly "gotten quite big."

Currently, no concrete release date has been revealed for the game. The tweet assured fans that the developers will share more details as they "get closer to release."

Matthew Griffin @griffinmatta

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.

The community response to the post has been largely positive. Players asked Team Cherry to take the time required to provide a great experience, stating that a delayed game was better than having a rushed one. Given the recent AAA releases that featured several technical issues, it is no surprise that players would rather wait than dive into a broken game.

Also make sure you guys are taking care of yourselves. @griffinmatta Thanks for the update. Take whatever time you need.Also make sure you guys are taking care of yourselves. @griffinmatta Thanks for the update. Take whatever time you need.Also make sure you guys are taking care of yourselves. 🙏

Joeyking👑 @Joeyking25 @griffinmatta Do your thing. Take your time and release it in state you know you can. Break the trend of these broken games! @griffinmatta Do your thing. Take your time and release it in state you know you can. Break the trend of these broken games!

The community expressed pleasure that Team Cherry has chosen to update them regarding the delay rather than keep them in the dark.

Information regarding the highly-anticipated sequel has been few and far between. Hollow Knight Silksong was announced back in 2019. A 16-minute demo of the title was available at E3 2019, featuring Deep Docks and Moss Grotto. A new trailer was finally revealed in June 2022 at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

The premise of the game on Steam is as follows:

"Discover a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award winning action-adventure. Explore, fight and survive as you ascend to the peak of a land ruled by silk and song."

Hollow Knight Silksong is slated to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be made available through Xbox Game Pass.

