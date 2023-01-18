5 best upcoming indie games in 2023 you need to watch out for

Indie game fans are eagerly looking forward to the many releases in 2023. There have been several announcements for a variety of indie titles that are currently in development. These games belong to a variety of genres, from fast-paced platformers to tactical turn-based RPGs.

Indie games have a special place in the gaming community. Compared to big-budget AAA titles, these games tend to tackle difficult subject matter and are usually based on some innovative game mechanics. However, they're generally developed by small teams, so they tend to have shorter playtimes that focus on quality over quantity.

This article will list five of the best indie games set to release in 2023. Some of these are sequels or prequels to existing games, while others are entirely new releases.

Best upcoming indie games expected to release in 2023

1) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 masterpiece by Team Cherry. The game is set in the kingdom of Pharloom and retains the Metroidvania style of map exploration, with the addition of new elements to keep the game fresh.

Users will play as Hornet, the princess protector of Hollownest. The land is vibrant and features new monsters, weapons, and upgrades that will help the princess during her quest.

Silksong is set to release on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

2) Pixelshire

Pixelshire is an upcoming indie role-playing sandbox adventure game by Kappa Bits. The game features a setting and pixel art style that is similar to that of Stardew Valley. Players can explore the region of Arcadia and build different structures to make the perfect home.

Pixelshire will be released in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

3) Nine Sols

Nine Sols is a 2D platformer developed by Red Candle Games. The game is set in a cyberpunk version of East Asia, and the art style is heavily inspired by anime. The game is completely crowd-funded, and fans have been promised new game modes and additional content now that the project's funding goals have been met.

Nine Sols is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, and macOS in Q2 2023 and will likely get ported to additional platforms after its release.

4) She Dreams Elsewhere

She Dreams Elsewhere is one of the few upcoming indie role-playing video games whose soundtrack has received more attention than the actual gameplay. The game is being developed by Studio Zevere.

She Dreams Elsewhere's art style draws inspiration from old-school RPGs and has been compared to that of Undertale. Players play as Thalia, an anxious woman who sets out on a journey to defeat the nightmares preventing her from waking up from the dream.

The game is expected to be released in December 2023 and will be available on Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Linux, and macOS.

5) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is an upcoming indie turn-based RPG, which is the prequel to The Messenger by Sabotage Studios. The game follows the story of two children of Solstice who have the ability to perform Eclipse Magic by combining the powers of the sun and the moon.

Sea of Stars allows players to explore the world and dive deep into a story-rich adventure. Currently, only three characters are available to play, with more under development.

Sea of Stars will be released on Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and macOS sometime in 2023.

