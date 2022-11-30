Microsoft released 22H2, the first feature update for Windows 11 a few months ago. When the rollout began, 21H2 users had the opportunity to upgrade to the latest version using the ISO file provided on the official Windows website.

The introduction of 22H2 saw many minute changes, along with feature updates and changes to existing applications. In this article, we will try to conclude whether it is worth upgrading to the latest version of Windows 11.

Is Windows 11 22H2 finally worth upgrading or not?

The Windows 11 22H2 update was released on September 20, 2022, and came with a lot of small but effective changes from the previous 21H2 version. However, upon release, users faced various issues such as printer drivers getting removed, and the inability to complete the update using Windows update under settings.

Microsoft admitted that there were many issues and was looking for solutions. So far, most of the known issues have been addressed, making the version much more usable than the initial release.

Battlethewise @battlethewise @charlieINTEL This was an issue when 22H2 was first release, they’ve since refined 22H2 to mitigate these “known” issues. Update to the latest version of 22H2 if you’re already on it to resolve the stability issues. @charlieINTEL This was an issue when 22H2 was first release, they’ve since refined 22H2 to mitigate these “known” issues. Update to the latest version of 22H2 if you’re already on it to resolve the stability issues.

While 22H2 might not be as stable as Windows 10 was, it is currently much more stable than the version's release two months ago. While most of the known bugs have been resolved, others have been mitigated. A section of users has even reported that it is much faster and smoother compared to Windows 10.

A lot of features were introduced during the 22H2 update. Start Menu folders have made a return, making it easier to organize the applications in the start menu into a folder. The start menu can now be arranged according to the user's preference with options such as more pins, more recommendations, and default.

File Explorer can now open different folders as tabs, making it easier to navigate between folders. A home button has also been introduced in the navigation pane.

Windows Live Captions have been introduced to provide captions from different applications on the screen. It can be customized to the top, bottom, or as a floating screen according to the user's preference.

The task manager has been given a modern look, replacing the one on Windows 10. The snap view has also improved, making multi-tasking much easier. Furthermore, a Windows Spotlight dynamic wallpaper change, too, has been introduced.

SHUBHAM @i_m_shubham45

I am now going back to Windows 10..

It's too much i can't handle..

My pc fully supports the window 11 but still I only bugs in 22h2 update too..



#disappointed I used Windows 11 for 5 months and in my uses timeline, i only got bugs and some random app crashes.I am now going back to Windows 10..It's too much i can't handle..My pc fully supports the window 11 but still I only bugs in 22h2 update too.. I used Windows 11 for 5 months and in my uses timeline, i only got bugs and some random app crashes.I am now going back to Windows 10..It's too much i can't handle..My pc fully supports the window 11 but still I only bugs in 22h2 update too..#disappointed https://t.co/eQTe8PeoXG

Although Windows 11 has greatly improved since its release on October 5, 2022, it is still far from perfect. Windows 11 has much higher requirements and needs TPM 2.0 to run properly. Many older-generation processors that are capable of running it are not officially supported.

Even after the Windows 11 22H2 update and numerous optimizations, gaming performance is still better in Windows 10, as it provides a higher frame rate and less lag and stutter. Some games such as Valorant require TPM 2.0 and the enablement of a secure boot to play the game.

Moreover, Windows 10 currently encounters fewer bugs when compared to Windows 11, as it has been receiving updates for seven years.

Conclusion

Users who have already upgraded to Windows 11 during 21H2, should upgrade to 22H2 because of its massive improvements and optimization.

Moreover, Windows 11 has been receiving a lot of feature updates lately and features a more appealing UI. It's great for users who want to try out new features and experience improvements in the operating system over time.

On the flip side, users who want to play games and use a smooth and bug-free operating system with fewer requirements and restrictions should stick to Windows 10. Furthermore, Windows 10 will receive support until October 14, 2025.

