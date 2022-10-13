Microsoft Office rebrands to Microsoft 365 as part of a brand overhaul

Office 365 was renamed to Microsoft 365 two years ago and now, all Office products and services will share the same name. The change comes as part of a major rebrand that's currently taking place as the company will overhaul the design with a new icon, new look, and more features.

Applications such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and more will come under Microsoft 365 rather than Office. Even the website Office.com will be changed to Microsoft365.com. Although these changes will take place in November, the entire rebrand is expected to be completed by January next year as the Office app for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android will migrate to the new app.

MS Office will rebrand to Microsoft 365 after more than 30 years of use

All dedicated Office apps will be branded to Microsoft 365, including Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and Designer. New features will be introduced in the applications, including new types of content creation and templates, new app modules, Welcome Badging, Feed, Tagging, and My Content.

Welcome Badging is a feature that will allow users to see their subscription status and track storage usage in one place. Feed is a relevant content-based feature that shows with whom and what you are working on to simplify the workflow. Tagging is a new way to organize content with custom tags across all types of content.

Current users do not need to worry about anything as the update will be made automatically. No changes will be made to users' existing accounts, profiles, subscriptions, or files. Changes will only be made to the icon, name, and various aspects of the design, and the update will not be rolled out to everyone immediately, but from November onwards.

Once the new app is fully released, it will be available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Microsoft Store on Windows, and Microsoft365.com. Current Microsoft 365 applications will be updated with a new look and feel with the migration of Office apps in November.

Microsoft 365 @Microsoft365 #Microsoft365 The Office app is becoming the new Microsoft 365 app—your home to find, create, and share your content and ideas. Learn more: msft.it/6012dOTaQ The Office app is becoming the new Microsoft 365 app—your home to find, create, and share your content and ideas. Learn more: msft.it/6012dOTaQ #Microsoft365 https://t.co/PAWAbtfN02

The centralization of both Office and 365's apps and services is expected to make it easier for workflows as everything will be available under one umbrella, including meetings, documents, files, spreadsheets, projects, presentations, and more.

No changes are being made to Office 365 subscriptions, and users that are currently subscribed will not have to pay extra for anything. Microsoft will also continue to offer one-time purchases of Office 2021 and Office LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) plans for businesses and individuals, even though Microsoft Office is not a legacy brand.

Poll : 0 votes