Microsoft Outlook for Windows is getting a major redesign: New features, possible release date, and more

Starting September 28, all Office Insiders can try out the upcoming unified Windows Outlook app. The app was previously available in May, but only on the Beta channel of the Office Insider program. From today onwards, users with Microsoft 365 subscriptions (Personal or Enterprise) can try out the latest app.

The new Outlook app is set to redesign the way the desktop client looks, making it feel a lot more like the website version. After its semi-public beta earlier this year, the company received valuable feedback from Insiders, which they put to good use to improve the app and add more features. All known details of this major redesign are listed in the article below.

The new Microsoft Outlook Windows app will be faster, smoother, and feature-rich

Overview

One of the main features that the early beta was missing was the inclusion of support for personal email accounts such as Hotmail and Windows Live, and support for other third-party services will be added in the near future, just like the web version.

Microsoft will also add offline support for the app, so that users are able to access their emails and other content without an active internet connection. Useful features such as searching through your folders, and support for ICS files and web add-ins like Zoom will also be added, so that events can easily be added to the calendar.

A new simplified ribbon has been introduced to 'Quick Actions' at the top of the Outlook window, making it easier to navigate through the application's various tools.

Additionally, a new 'Quick Steps' feature will be added so that users can triage their inbox items, making it easier to find different items. Thanks to this, the calendar will be more dynamic and customizable, with the added ability to adjust the width of the columns and improve visibility.

How to try

If you are an Office Insider in the Beta or Current Channel, you can try the new Outlook app for Windows by simply clicking on the "Try the New Outlook" toggle in the upper-right corner of the classic application for Windows and following the on-screen instructions. If the new app doesn't suit you, it's just as easy to switch back to the classic version.

Before trying out the new app, you need to ensure that your Windows meets the minimum requirements for it. Windows 10 Version 1809 is the oldest version of the operating software that is required to run the new app with a compulsion for a Microsoft work, school, or personal account. Consumer accounts will get the new app at a later date.

Release date

The team has been working tirelessly on the new Outlook app for months, adding new features and improvements constantly. Microsoft plans to discontinue the old application and replace it with the updated app, but the exact date for when this swap will be completed is anybody's guess at this point. It could take from a few months to even years as the app is still in its early stages.

