5 best applications to optimize Windows PC (2022)

There are many applications that can help you optimize your Windows PC and make sure no resources are wasted so that your workflow is seamless and uninterrupted.

While there are many applications on the internet that claim to improve system performance and speed, very few of them do so. It's hard to find applications that aren't bloatware. However, it's not an impossible task.

This article lists five applications that you can download and install today without worrying about your storage space being wasted.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Razer Cortex, Optimizer, and 3 other applications to keep your Windows PC optimized

1) Intelligent Standby List Cleaner (ISLC)

ISLC is the best software to make resource-intensive games and software run faster. It monitors and clears memory standby lists.

Users can set a certain threshold at which the software will purge memory. The application automatically purges memory when a threshold is met and does so in the background. This means no input is required from the user.

ISLC is best for systems that are not powerful and need every last bit of performance boost possible. It improves frame rates in video games and helps them run smoother with less stuttering.

ISLC can be downloaded for free by clicking on the first link after searching for the software on Google.

2) Razer Cortex

Although Razer is known for manufacturing some of the best gaming peripherals, the company also produces software that improves your system's performance while gaming.

Razer Cortex is free software that optimizes your Windows by defragging files, disabling unused services, freeing up memory and computing resources, and optimizing disk cache. It has a great UI that is easy to use. With the help of its services, users can run games on even low-spec PCs at playable frame rates.

If not for gaming, Razer Cortex will optimize your PC while running heavy software to remove unwanted lag from your workflow. The application can be downloaded from the official Razer website.

3) Optimizer

Optimizer is a free application that can be found on GitHub.com. As its name implies, this application optimizes your system. It can perform a bunch of tasks that help increase speed and squeeze out every last bit of performance from your PC.

Optimizer can speed up your system and network performance while disabling unnecessary services, Windows Telemetry and Cortana, as well as Windows automatic updates. It can also fix common registry issues, flush DNS cache, uninstall UWP apps, and clean up system drives.

Everything offered by this application makes it a must-have for anyone who wants to make the most of their workstations.

4) Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is the best software for advanced malware protection. It is better than most anti-virus software out there due to the smart technology it employs to detect the latest cyber threats. The application offers the best cybersecurity for PCs to stay safe from spyware ransomware, spyware, and viruses.

The best part about Malwarebytes is that it uses 50% fewer resources while running a scan in the background compared to other anti-viruses. This makes it a must-have for users who need the best optimization but don't want to be interrupted by a scheduled scan.

5) CCleaner

CCleaner is an all-in-one application that performs a plethora of tasks. It automatically updates all your software with one click, clears unused files, offers safer browsing, cleans the registry, analyzes your PC, and recommends fixes.

CCleaner is an optimization tool for both professionals and beginners. A free trial is available on the application's official website. A year's subscription (for one PC) can also be bought for $29.95.

