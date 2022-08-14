Is Xbox One worth buying in 2022? Developer focus and console options explored

The Xbox One can be considered the first step of revolution for the company and its subsequent production of the Series X and Series S. Before the next-generation consoles arrived, it was all about the One and its flagship features. While the older-generation system is still on the market, one often wonders if it's worth getting in 2022.

The Xbox One was announced as a successor to the Xbox 360 towards the end of 2013. it was first released nearly six months after the summer announcement in limited regions as more countries gradually got their supplies.

Since its release, the console has become a non-disabled predecessor for the current-generation consoles of Microsoft. Moreover, the One itself has seen several upgrades, namely in the form of One S. However, both versions fall behind today's standards, and there are several reasons for a consumer to skip it.

The Xbox One has outlived its shelf life, and there are better options in today's times

The Xbox One will complete a decade in circulation in winter 2023, which has been an important step in the console business for Microsoft. It managed to build on the success of the Xbox 360 and further enhanced more capabilities.

Even after the next-generation consoles were launched in late 2020, the discussed device continued to sell well. A big reason was that developers were still publishing games for the console.

Developers and publishers still include the older-generation console in their plans despite being well into 2022. However, there are some signs of a few developers deciding otherwise. The highly-anticipated Gotham Knights won't be released on Xbox One, and it has already been announced.

Fandom Gaming @getfandomgaming 'Gotham Knights' will now only release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC, and not on PS4 or Xbox One, confirms WB games 'Gotham Knights' will now only release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC, and not on PS4 or Xbox One, confirms WB games https://t.co/6QTXwNuNih

There are rumors that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will also be a next-generation affair only. Activision Blizzard is yet to confirm said rumors, but there are indications that many developers are focusing more on the superior hardware offered by the Series X and Series S. As one moves deeper into 2023, this will become more regular.

Another important reason not to go for the Xbox One is the dual SKU strategy of Microsoft. The Xbox Series S is a real bargain option available to any prospective buyer, and it's priced at the lowest among all next-generation options. While the device has some limitations, it's a significant upgrade over the One.

Additionally, the number of upgrades for the older generation is gradually closing down. Microsoft's software builds are now more focused on the next-generation versions, and the performance of Series S has improved from what it once was.

There are also prospective difficulties which can arise if someone wants to acquire a brand new Xbox One. The supplies have been limited in light of the semiconductor shortage and finding a brand new one can turn out to be a rare occurrence. The chances of getting the next-generation version are much more likely if one opts for the Series S.

The One and One S have been popular names in the previous generation catalog and have duly served their purpose. They have earned a solid reputation for Microsoft and their console ambitions. However, all good things come to an end, and for any prospective buyer, both the Series S and Series X are better alternatives.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan