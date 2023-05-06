Create

Twitch streamer Luality defeats Elden Ring's Malenia with motion controls, stuns online community

By Jason Parker
Modified May 06, 2023 10:55 GMT
Malenia was bested using just a body as a controller.
Elden Ring gets wilder as Twitch streamer Luality defeats Malenia using motion controls (Image via Luality/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Luality showed an incredible achievement in one of her most recent streams. People have been defeating Elden Ring’s Malenia in a variety of wild ways, from specialized controllers to Dance Dance Revolution pads. However, Luality took things further by using motion controls to defeat the hardest encounter in the FromSoftware title. People on her chat and across social media were impressed, praising this monumental achievement.

The streamer stated on Twitter that she hit a 195 BPM heart rate while going through this battle. While it might have been incredibly stressful, the Twitch streamer overcame the challenge by besting Malenia with motion controls.

Twitch streamer Luality slays Elden Ring’s Malenia using motion controls

(Clip begins at 5:31:55)

This is far from the first over-the-top challenge this Twitch streamer has undertaken, but it might be the most interesting. Luality is known for taking on Elden Ring in a variety of ways, such as using a Dance Dance Revolution pad, but in her May 4 stream, she defeated Malenia using just motion controls.

“Come on heal, please.”

The controls were clearly not perfect since the Twitch streamer tried more than once to heal as Malenia, Goddess of Rot, bore down on her, ready to end the fight. Both the player and boss were low on health.

“Oh God!”
WE JUST BEAT MALENIA USING MOTION CONTROLS!!!! I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!!! https://t.co/gBdIiRu2Je

The Twitch streamer expertly shimmied and moved her legs to keep out of range of Malenia’s strikes, healing one more time and telling herself not to panic. As she dealt the final blow, she collapsed to the ground, screaming in joy as her chat exploded in excitement. Malenia had been defeated, only using her motion controls.

@luality LET'S GO LUA
@rudeism LET'S GO!!!!!!!!
@luality Literally stepped on Malenia.Amazing job, this looks insanely difficult to do!
@luality Only seeing Malenia makes my heart go north of 190 and you managed to bit her with motion controls😳 https://t.co/yi1l11Dv2Y

Several people expressed their delight and praise for Luality's success, including Rudeism, who is perhaps best known for his unique controllers that he uses in games like Overwatch.

@luality Yooo thats so cool!
@luality Amazing accomplishment, Luaaaaaa!!!! The shoulder wiggle to dodge is still my absolute favorite thing about this run.
@CarsonDrewit MY TORSO HURTS!! THANK YOU SO MUCH CARSON YOU ARE GREAT!! <3

Content creators flocked to Twitter to show their love for Luality’s hard work. She admitted her torso was in great pain from all the shoulder wiggling, which was some people’s favorite part of the controls.

@luality What’s the reason for using whips? Easier staggers and longer range?
@vickepicke1 Movement is very hard with motion controls, it was mostly for the longer range without the FP consumption. Swapping items was very annoying to do so swapping potions was hell! This gives me enough range so I can stay safer without the FP annoyance!

When asked why she chose whips for the fight, Luality explained that movement is hard with motion controls. Using whips is for the attack range without FP consumption. The streamer said it was also very challenging to swap her items, as was swapping potions. Having whips was one less thing to have to be stressed about.

Comment by u/Barbrian27 from discussion Luality beats Malenia with motion controls! in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/malphasalex from discussion Luality beats Malenia with motion controls! in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Steph1er from discussion Luality beats Malenia with motion controls! in LivestreamFail

Even the LiveStreamFails subReddit, a place often known for trolling and mockery, was fairly positive about Luality’s impressive feat. Some were worried about her heart rate, while others joked that the motion controls looked more responsive than regular controls.

There’s no telling what incredible challenges this Twitch streamer will tackle next. Still, many were incredibly impressed by Luality's use of motion controls to best the greatest foe in FromSoft’s Elden Ring.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...