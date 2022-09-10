Twitch streamer beats Malenia with only dance pad and no summons

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has achieved yet another incredible feat by beating Malenia, arguably Elden Ring's toughest boss, using only a dance pad as a controller.

This is not the first time that MissMikkaa has pulled off such a unique feat. In July, she caused quite a stir by beating the FromSoftware game with one hand. The following month, she defeated the very same Malenia at level one and without Spirit Ashes.

"I DID IT!": Twitch streamer MissMikkaa takes 6 hours to defeat Malenia with dance pad

MissMikkaa's latest Malenia challenge was unlike her previous ones. Upon starting today's stream, the streamer seemed interested in doing a dance pad level one challenge. She played Elden Ring and battled the boss solely with her feet and no summons.

MissMikkaa had to fight Malenia for about six hours before she finally defeated her. She brought along her trusted katana, Nagakiba, and the Seppuku Ash of War to the fight. Even with a powerful Blood Loss build, it took her 84 tries to beat the boss.

MissMikkaa @MissMikkaa I DID IT! I killed Malenia with Dance Pad only! It took me 84 tries and about 6 hours to get her down but managed to do it in one session. Pretty awesome! Next up: Gideon. I DID IT! I killed Malenia with Dance Pad only! It took me 84 tries and about 6 hours to get her down but managed to do it in one session. Pretty awesome! Next up: Gideon. https://t.co/l173hmLirc

As she slowly whittled away at Malenia's second phase health bar, MissMikkaa could see that she was close to winning. With just a sliver of her health remaining, however, the demigod managed to land a hit on the streamer and heal herself.

The Twitch streamer exclaimed:

"Frick, I can't let her hit me."

Just when MissMikkaa rolled away to heal, the Goddess of Rot used her flower attack. While panting from the effort of dodging the attack, the streamer was sure that she would defeat the boss. She said:

"Flower again!?! Run, run, run. This is the one. This gotta be the one now. Stop it."

After landing the last blow, MissMikkaa was ecstatic and sank to the floor. She bellowed:

"Yes!!! Oh my god. No way."

Fan reactions to MissMikkaa's amazing victory over Malenia

Many fans took to social media to react to MissMikkaa's incredible achievement. Different esports personalities and gamers were impressed with her performance and congratulated her for pulling off such a difficult feat. Her clip was also shared on the subreddit Livestreamfail and has accrued a lot of upvotes.

Here are some of the best reactions to the achievement on Twitter and Reddit:

Zizaran @Zizaran i did like 150-200 tries to get her down just playing normally insane @MissMikkaa Holy shiti did like 150-200 tries to get her down just playing normallyinsane @MissMikkaa Holy shit 😳 i did like 150-200 tries to get her down just playing normally 😭😭😭😭 insane

ItsCoryB @Cory__B



We wanna see @MissMikkaa This takes beating Malenia to a new level…We wanna see @AfroSenju try this! @MissMikkaa This takes beating Malenia to a new level…We wanna see @AfroSenju try this! 👀

Michael B @Michelanio91 @MissMikkaa Amazingly done!! So impressed! (and since you did it this stream I owe you a drink...) @MissMikkaa Amazingly done!! So impressed! (and since you did it this stream I owe you a drink...)

Kendrick Brinson @bmoc93 @MissMikkaa Lol so in other words, you beat Malenia while already dancing on her corpse 🤣. Never cease to amaze me on the ways you find to play and basically soon to beat this game @MissMikkaa Lol so in other words, you beat Malenia while already dancing on her corpse 🤣. Never cease to amaze me on the ways you find to play and basically soon to beat this game 😊

MissMikkaa has made a name for herself in the Elden Ring community with her wildly difficult challenges. Fans can catch her fighting Gideon, an NPC boss in the game, on her next Twitch stream.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh