Twitch streamer amazes the community by beating Elden Ring using only voice commands

Twitch streamer Larxa recently stunned the online community by beating Elden Ring using only voice commands. The content creator began her journey on February 6, 2023 as she was attempting to beat the game using only her voice.

On February 18, the streamer defeated the game's final boss, the Elden Beast, and became one of the first people to beat the FromSofware open-world title using only voice controls.

A clip featuring her gameplay was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which quickly became one of the top posts on the forum:

Twitch streamer Larxa celebrates after beating Elden Ring using only voice commands

With Elden Ring being out for almost a year, several Twitch and YouTube content creators have beaten the Soulsborne title in a variety of unique ways.

In the past, MissMikkaa used a Dance Pad and a DualSense controller to beat two instances of the game, while Twitch streamer Ainrun used no weapons and only kicked enemies on his way to victory. Larxa is one such content creator who has wowed the streaming community with her gameplay skills. The streamer was eight hours into her February 18 broadcast when she finally beat Elden Ring.

After instructing her in-game character to perform a series of heavy and double attacks, Larxa finally killed the Elden Beast. She celebrated the occasion by exclaiming:

"Oh my god! Yeah! I (beat) Elden Ring with my voice! Yay!"

Timestamp: 07:59:40

Fans joined the celebration by showering the content creator with Twitch Prime subscriptions. After expressing gratitude to the community for their support, the Twitch streamer added:

"Yeah! Let's go! I didn't do my NPC (non-playable character) moves, though."

Larxa joked about people claiming that Elden Ring isn't an "accessible" game and said:

"Who said this game wasn't accessible, huh? I beat it with my voice!"

Fans react to the Twitch streamer beating Elden Ring with only voice controls

The video of Larxa finally beating Elden Ring with voice controls went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Larxa shared her gameplay on Twitter and here's what the community on the social media platform had to say:

Larxa is a partnered Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2017. She currently has 44,631 followers and averages more than 280 viewers per stream.

In addition to playing Elden Ring for over 850 hours, Larxa is also a speedrunner who has played 619 games. Some of her most-played titles include Sekiro, the Resident Evil series, Dead by Daylight, Little Nightmares II, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, and God of War Ragnarok.

