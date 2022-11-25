Create

"I literally screamed when I saw this NPC" - Gaming community shocked after finding a MoistCr1TiKaL lookalike in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 25, 2022 10:44 AM IST
An NPC named MC Sledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seemingly looked like MoistCr1TiKaL (Image via Sportskeeda)
A tweet by Twitter user Marnie (@MarnieLovesYou) went viral on November 21. The tweet featured a screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in which a character who bears a striking resemblance to Twitch star Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" could be seen.

The in-game screenshot featured an NPC (non-playable character) named MC Sledge, who says the following lines in the game:

"C'mon, everybody - say it with me! This is what you've all been waitin' for..."
I gasped when he said this https://t.co/e4EuL8ijOF

Twitter user and Pokemon fan @maxolotll responded to the tweet:

@MarnieLovesYou I LITERALLY SCREAMED WHEN I SAW THIS NPC

The gaming community reacts to MoistCr1TiKaL's unexpected cameo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Charles' unexpected appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet drew a lot of attention. Twitter user @LolaGardevoir inquired about the location of the NPC in the game:

@MarnieLovesYou WHERE IS HE

Marnie replied, revealing that MC Sledge was part of the Ghost Gym challenge:

@LolaGardevoir Ghost gym challennge

Another user wanted to know if the MoistCr1TiKaL lookalike actually says the line in the screenshot:

@MarnieLovesYou Does he actually say that I need to know
@007tm_ Yes

User @Samanthnya shared a hilarious meme:

@MarnieLovesYou https://t.co/iCaVIjQhMV

Twitter user, @Aaron60330375's response received over 3,000 likes:

The gaming community talked about the in-game NPC (Image via Twitter)
Twitter user @CaviarStandaard speculated that the "MC" in MC Sledge stood for MoistCr1TiKaL.

@MarnieLovesYou It's just MoistCritical
@MarnieLovesYou THAT'S WHAT THE MC STANDS FOR

User @xuanathaniel described the cameo as "the funniest thing to come out of the game":

@MarnieLovesYou The fact Moist Critikal, known critic of the Pokemon series who has videos making fun of terrible rap battles hosts a rap battle in a pokemon game is perhaps the funniest thing to come out of this game

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

@MarnieLovesYou There’s no way this wasn’t intentional
@MarnieLovesYou @wtnb_mary Looks and sounds like penguinz0
@MarnieLovesYou https://t.co/OwT33U4yAP

Twitch streamer Miyoung reacts to the MC Sledge NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

youtube-cover

During a livestream on November 20, Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" hosted an 11-hour Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthrough. At one point, she stumbled across the MC Sledge NPC and reacted with surprise:

"I have no idea. I didn't get it, but okay. Huh? MoistCr1TiKaL? Wait, he's in the game? Oh my god, actually wait! Let's see. Holy, that's cool!"

After the in-game conversation concluded, the NPC made a rather "evil" expression which intimidated Miyoung. She remarked:

"What the heck was that evil face? What was that? Did anyone else see that? 'Being an MC.' MoistCr1TiKaL? It's actually just him."

After successfully winning the intense Pokemon battle, Miyoung said:

"Thank you, Moist. Appreciate it."

Charles is a well-known streamer. He began broadcasting on Twitch in 2018 and has since amassed over 4.2 million followers on his channel.

He is primarily a Just Chatting content creator and has spent over 2,000 hours streaming under this category. He is also an avid gamer and has played popular titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Apex Legends, Old School RuneScape, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

