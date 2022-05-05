Streamer uses Fisher-Price controller to play Elden Ring

Streamer and well-known controller maker Rudeism modified a Fisher-Price toy controller on an Xbox and played Elden Ring with it.

Rudeism is known for his insane controller mods. He has played games with a motion-controlled frying pan, a pomegranate, some bananas, and even a working tractor.

His most recent venture has seen him take another viral leap forward with the Fisher-Price toy controller. He opened it up, changed some things, connected it to an Xbox, and journeyed to the Lands Between.

Controller modder takes on Elden Ring with Fisher-Price toy controller

The Fisher-Price toy controller is an inexpensive toy for kids who aren't quite ready to wield the real thing. It has buttons, bright colors, loud noises, and all the workings of an actual gaming controller.

It is also an educational toy. Different modes see the controller voice the colors, numbers, and letters. It even has a secret code that users can input.

Rudeism @rudeism it's done.



I've turned this Fisher Price toy controller into a fully functional Xbox controller



it can do anything a standard controller can do, PLUS it still makes all the annoying sounds it did originally



demo soon it's done.I've turned this Fisher Price toy controller into a fully functional Xbox controllerit can do anything a standard controller can do, PLUS it still makes all the annoying sounds it did originallydemo soon https://t.co/yNIyCI8WSr

It blew up in popularity when one buyer input the iconic Konami code into the controller. Pressing Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A reveals a hidden celebration.

Instead of making children giggle with its lights and sounds, it is being used to slay the treacherous enemies of Elden Ring. The Lands Between has never seen anything like this.

Rudeism @rudeism



let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it



and thanks to here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!let me know what games you'd like to see me play with itand thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!let me know what games you'd like to see me play with itand thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 https://t.co/3OETvcsEsI

Modding controllers are no easy task, as it requires intense knowledge of their inner workings. Rudeism knew what he was doing, though. He opened it up, added components from an Xbox controller and modified the toy.

A problem arose with it only having one joystick. That is just one of the creative solutions Rudeism had to think up by using the mode slider on the toy to allow other controls depending on where the slider has been placed.

Rudeism @rudeism



the bumpers can be tilted left or right, so they handle LB/LT and RT/LB on their own twitter.com/MarioToo/statu… MarioToo @MarioToo @rudeism @Wario64 There’s no way it can do EVERYTHING a standard controller can. There’s only one analog and on set of shoulder buttons. @rudeism @Wario64 There’s no way it can do EVERYTHING a standard controller can. There’s only one analog and on set of shoulder buttons. The yellow slider makes the stick work as either LS or RS, and it changes the ABCD buttons to handle Start/Select/Guidethe bumpers can be tilted left or right, so they handle LB/LT and RT/LB on their own The yellow slider makes the stick work as either LS or RS, and it changes the ABCD buttons to handle Start/Select/Guidethe bumpers can be tilted left or right, so they handle LB/LT and RT/LB on their own 👌 twitter.com/MarioToo/statu… https://t.co/ff3JzE5PrH

Rudeism shared the idea regarding the modded controller and his Twitter account is filled with updates on its progress. Eventually, it was finished and he showed off how it works.

The first game he played while sharing the working controller was Elden Ring. Since then, he has attempted to play several other games that can also be seen on his Twitter account.

Rudeism @rudeism



Elden Ring on a Fisher Price controller - no summons, no co-op, no magic, and ALL Great Runes.



Live in 6 hours. The run starts tonight.Elden Ring on a Fisher Price controller - no summons, no co-op, no magic, and ALL Great Runes.Live in 6 hours. twitch.tv/rudeism The run starts tonight.Elden Ring on a Fisher Price controller - no summons, no co-op, no magic, and ALL Great Runes.Live in 6 hours. twitch.tv/rudeism https://t.co/dU9h6BHIPv

However, the ultimate challenge awaits. Rudeism plans on beating the FromSoftware game with the Fisher-Price controller. He has even added additional challenges aside from using the toy.

Keep up with him live on his Twitch channel as he begins his playthrough. Not only is he using the toy controller, but he will also be doing a run with zero summons, zero magic, and without any help from a friend.

Edited by Srijan Sen