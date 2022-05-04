Elden Ring VR mod to be released soon

An Elden Ring VR mod is due to arrive any day now, allowing players to experience the FromSoftware title in a brand new way.

Gone are the days when modding games meant simply unlocking scrapped features that weren't entirely removed or adding insanity, such as turning a dragon into "Macho Man" Randy Savage like in Skyrim.

Now, modders enhance a game's graphics. They add various difficulty settings and even different ways to play, such as virtual reality. When it comes to Elden Ring, the upcoming VR mod has players incredibly excited.

Modder is set to bring VR to Elden Ring soon

Elden Ring is filled with horrifying creatures and powerful enemies that can end a playthrough in the blink of an eye. Adding a VR element to that will make them even scarier.

DCJ @climens_jr Imagine Elden ring VR Imagine Elden ring VR😶

That seems to be the intention of Luke Ross, who has announced that the PC version of the FromSoftware Inc. game is up next on his schedule of VR mods to create.

Ross is a well-known modder in the PC community and has worked hard to bring VR support to several games. His list of work includes the following:

GTA V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Mafia II

Horizon Zero Dawn

Cyberpunk 2077

There are more, but those are the most notable, with Elden Ring soon to join the list. A preview of the mod was released on Ross' YouTube channel, giving players a teaser of what to expect.

The modder said that the VR mod would more than likely be a work in progress for a while, but the first playable version is on its way. He gave a timeframe of "sometime next week" on April 22, 2022.

Mastrkool VR @mastrkool Anyone knows if that #VR Elden Ring mod is out yet or not? Anyone knows if that #VR Elden Ring mod is out yet or not?

That following week is obviously past now, so who knows exactly when the mod will be released. The mod could arrive any day now, and the community is waiting patiently.

Be sure to follow Luke Ross (@LukeRoss_00) on Twitter for any updates. He will likely post progress reports regarding the mod and advise when the first version is ready to go.

Edited by Shaheen Banu