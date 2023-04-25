Top 5 soulslike games for smartphones in 2023 

Soulslike games are a sub-genre of action RPGs, which suddenly became famous after launching the critically acclaimed title Demon Souls in 2009. What sets Soulslike games apart is a mix of challenging combat to overcome adversaries, deeply associated lore, and unique dark, fantastical realms inhabited by grotesque creatures. Overcoming adversaries is particularly difficult in Soulslike games. These games demand patience, perseverance, and strategic thinking from gamers, which adds to the sense of accomplishment when overcoming tough bosses.

The beauty of Soulslike games lies in their ability to completely immerse players into a haunting atmosphere, where they explore interconnected levels and intricate dungeons and caves to piece together complex lore through environmental storytelling via some puzzle-solving elements as well.

For fans of the Soulslike genre who want to do gaming on the go, some great Soulslike games are available on mobile devices in 2023.

Note: The article reflects the writer’s choices, and the prices listed may change and vary from region to region.

Animus: Revenant and 4 other best Soulslike games for mobile devices in 2023

1) Grimvalor

Price: First Act can be played for free. To unlock the rest of the game, you must pay $7.20 (INR 590) on the Google Play Store.

At its core, Grimvalor is a hack-and-slash 2D side-scrolling platformer with a Soulslike progression system, where each level ends with a challenging boss encounter. The title also possesses a Soulslike exploration system where you must unravel certain mysteries and find keys to open up gates leading to your future progression in the storyline.

The developers have done a terrific job. They created a dark realm filled with gloomy and bizarre creatures, challenging boss fights, and plenty of visually stunning dungeons and caves that excite you about what’s coming up in the next Act (Chapters/levels).

Unlike typical Soulslike games, which have a reputation for being loaded with complex combating options, the combat system in Grimvalor is pretty straightforward. Combat revolves around attack and defense and is fluid and easy to get used to, making Grimvalor a must-try for any Soulslike fan or anybody trying to venture into the Soulslike genre for the first time.

2) Dead Cells

Price: $7.20 (INR 590)

If you are looking for an ideal Soulslike game on your mobile device, look no further than the 2D action platformer Dead Cells. What makes Dead Cells unique is that each time the in-game environment gets procedurally generated. This makes each level fresh and new every time you decide to give a visit.

On the gameplay front, Dead Cells has a dynamic yet fluid hack-and-slash combat system. Exploration is enriching with plenty of money to earn to upgrade your character, and offers up to 10 weapons to fend off terrifying enemies.

As a player, you’ll explore a dark dungeon that is procedurally re-generated every time you die. As such, Dead Cells is also classified as a rouge-like metroidvania title where exploration is a key gameplay feature.

3) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Price: $3.28 (INR 269)

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has been out there on mobile devices for almost a decade now, and the title still stands out as one of the best Soulslike games you can play in the palm of your hand. The title has the same character progression system as the iconic game Dark Souls.

Therefore, ardent Soulslike gamers will not have difficulty finding a new weapon and testing its move sets until they memorize a fighting pattern for the newly acquired weapon.

Boss fights are particularly tough and rewarding, and each level feels unique. While combat is slightly slow-paced compared to other Soulslike games, Castlevania will definitely test your skills and brains.

4) Animus: Revenant

Price: $12.99 (INR 950)

Animus Revenant is an isometric 3D world adventure heavily inspired by Dark Souls in its combat systems that encourage various battle approaches, including parrying, backstabbing, blocking, and attacking via multiple weapons. At its core, Animus: Revenant is a hack-and-slash adventure. It’s a title heavily inspired by Dark Souls, and when it comes to the range of enemies, you will encounter plenty of boss fights in an open 3D world.

However, combat is slow and methodical. Furthermore, Animus: Revenant is a demanding isometric adventure meant only for high-end devices. For those with mobile devices below 8GB RAM, staying away from Animus: Revenant is advised.

5) The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

The Elder Scrolls Blades Bethesda’s entry into the mobile RPG market. The title is a spinoff to the all-time popular action-RPG games The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion of the Elder Scrolls Series. In The Elder Scrolls: Blades, players get to explore a fantastical 3D world from a first-person perspective, where they have to swipe, tap and use the dual-stick control to fend off enemies in one-on-one combat.

The title has a linear progression in its storyline, and you’ll get to unlock various weapons and multiple characters as you prod along in your journey slaying enemies. With familiar Elder Scroll vibes, soundtracks, and an enhanced construction system where you can build your own settlement from scratch, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is recommended for anyone into the Elder Scrolls Series.

